Bio-PET Market Forecast 2019-2025 | Global Industry Share, Latest Trends, Investment, Top Players, Growth and Regions Forecast

About Bio-PET Market:

Bio-PET is a naturally derived polyester resin that is used for the production of numerous products including bottles, packaged goods, automotive interiors, construction goods, and electronic.

Bottles are the major application for PET and bio-PET is expected to be used largely in the manufacture of these bottles in the future. The demand for these bottles, especially from soft drink manufacturers, like Pepsi Co. and Coca-Cola is expected to hugely boost the bio-PET market. These companies are actively spending huge resources in the manufacture of bio-PET bottles and are doing their part in order to protect the environment.

The Asia-pacific is home to half of the population in the world and its consumption of PET bottles is in a huge scale. This region is expected to play a prominent role in the growth, in usage of bio-PET, as it is massively helps for the wide-scale acceptance of bio-PET in multiple applications like textile, packaging etc. The high cost of bio-PET is a deterrent or its wide acceptance in this region due to the cost conscious nature of the consumer. Major manufacturers are focusing on lowering the price of bio-PET, and the success in lowering the prices hugely affects the market shift towards bio-PET.

Top Key Manufacturers in Worldwide Bio-PET Market Are:

Teijin

Arkema

Toray Industries

Exxon Mobil

Ineos

SCG Chemicals

Tianan Biologic Materials

Bio-PET Market Report Segment by Types:

Dimethyl Terephthalate Process

Terephthalic Acid Process

Bio-PET Market Report Segmented by Application:

Packaging

Furniture

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of RAID Card in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

(China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

