Bio-Surfactants Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Global Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Global “Bio-Surfactants Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Bio-Surfactants Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13614069

Surfactants are usually amphiphilic organic compounds containing both hydrophobic group (tail) and hydrophilic groups (head). Bio-surfactants are surfactants in which at least one of the two groups (hydrophilic or hydrophobic) is obtained from plants, and hence, they are not necessarily 100% plant-derived. Surfactants lower the surface tension of liquids, allowing chemicals to mix more easily. Biosurfactants are produced using oleochemical (bio-based) raw materials including plant oils such as coconut and palm oils, plant carbohydrates such as sorbitol, sucrose, and glucose or from animal fats such as tallow. Oleochemical feedstock sourcing for surfactants has been changing in recent years as animal fats have lost ground for vegetable oils. Like synthetic surfactants, biosurfactants are excellent emulsifiers and maintain wetting and foaming properties, characteristics that are valued in several applications including household detergents and cosmetics industry..

Bio-Surfactants Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Akzo Nobel

BASF

Croda International

Ecover and many more. Bio-Surfactants Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Bio-Surfactants Market can be Split into:

Methyl Ester Sulfonates

Alkyl Polyglucosides

Sorbitan Esters

Sucrose Esters

Rhamnolipids. By Applications, the Bio-Surfactants Market can be Split into:

Detergent and Fabric Softener

Cosmetics

Industrial

Food Processing

Oilfield Chemical

Agriculture

Textile