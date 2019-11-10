 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bio-Surfactants Market 2019: Growth Prediction Analysis by Global Manufacturers, Regions, Size, Type and Application to 2024

Bio-Surfactants

Global “Bio-Surfactants Market2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Bio-Surfactants Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Surfactants are usually amphiphilic organic compounds containing both hydrophobic group (tail) and hydrophilic groups (head). Bio-surfactants are surfactants in which at least one of the two groups (hydrophilic or hydrophobic) is obtained from plants, and hence, they are not necessarily 100% plant-derived. Surfactants lower the surface tension of liquids, allowing chemicals to mix more easily. Biosurfactants are produced using oleochemical (bio-based) raw materials including plant oils such as coconut and palm oils, plant carbohydrates such as sorbitol, sucrose, and glucose or from animal fats such as tallow. Oleochemical feedstock sourcing for surfactants has been changing in recent years as animal fats have lost ground for vegetable oils. Like synthetic surfactants, biosurfactants are excellent emulsifiers and maintain wetting and foaming properties, characteristics that are valued in several applications including household detergents and cosmetics industry..

Bio-Surfactants Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

  • Akzo Nobel
  • BASF
  • Croda International
  • Ecover and many more.

    Bio-Surfactants Market Segment by Regions includes:

    • North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America, Middle East and Africa.

    By Types, the Bio-Surfactants Market can be Split into:

  • Methyl Ester Sulfonates
  • Alkyl Polyglucosides
  • Sorbitan Esters
  • Sucrose Esters
  • Rhamnolipids.

    By Applications, the Bio-Surfactants Market can be Split into:

  • Detergent and Fabric Softener
  • Cosmetics
  • Industrial
  • Food Processing
  • Oilfield Chemical
  • Agriculture
  • Textile
  • Pharmaceutical.

    Objective of the study:

    • To analyze and estimate the market size of worldwide market.
    • To organize and forecast Bio-Surfactants market based on product type, application and region.
    • To classify drivers and challenges for worldwide Bio-Surfactants industry.
    • To examine competitive improvements such as growths, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in world Bio-Surfactants market.
    • To conduct estimating analysis for market.
    • To classify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in world Bio-Surfactants industry.

    Reasons to buy:

    • Detailed analysis of Bio-Surfactants market on global and regional level.
    • Major changes in market dynamics and competitive landscape.
    • Segmentation on the basis of type, application, geography and others.
    • Historical and upcoming market research in terms of size, share, progression, volume & sales.
    • Key changes and assessment in Bio-Surfactants market dynamics & growths.
    • Industry size & share analysis with manufacturing growth and trends.
    • Developing key segments and regions
    • Key business strategies by key market players and their key methods.
    • The research report covers size, share, trends and development analysis of the Bio-Surfactants market on global and regional level.

    Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Bio-Surfactants Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.4 Bio-Surfactants Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    1.4.2.2 France Market Status and Outlook (2013-2023)

    ……..

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Bio-Surfactants Type and Applications

    2.1.3 Bio-Surfactants Market Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Bio-Surfactants Type and Applications

    2.2.3 Sony Bio-Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.3.1 Business Overview

    2.3.2 Bio-Surfactants Type and Applications

    2.3.3 Bio-Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    2.4.1 Business Overview

    2.4.2 Bio-Surfactants Type and Applications

    2.4.3 Bio-Surfactants Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    ………

    3 Global Bio-Surfactants Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.1 Global Bio-Surfactants Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.2 Global Bio-Surfactants Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Bio-Surfactants Market Analysis by Regions

    4.1 Global Bio-Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.1.1 Global Bio-Surfactants Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.1.2 Global Bio-Surfactants Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

    4.2 North America Bio-Surfactants Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.3 Europe Bio-Surfactants Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Bio-Surfactants Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.5 South America Bio-Surfactants Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Bio-Surfactants Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5 North America Bio-Surfactants Market by Countries

    5.1 North America Bio-Surfactants Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

    5.1.1 North America Bio-Surfactants Sales and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.1.2 North America Bio-Surfactants Revenue and Market Share by Countries (2013-2018)

    5.2 United States Bio-Surfactants Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.3 Canada Bio-Surfactants Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    5.4 Mexico Bio-Surfactants Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

    And Continued…

     

