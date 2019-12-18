 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Biobanks Market Business Strategies 2020-2025 | Pointing To Capture Industry Growth Rate, Risk Factors, Leading Countries and Forecast

By Joann Wilson on December 18, 2019

Biobanks

Global "Biobanks Market" report 2020 focuses on the Biobanks industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications. Biobanks market report offers in-depth analysis and insights into developments impacting businesses and enterprises on global level.

About Biobanks Market:

  • A biobank can be defined as an organized and programed storage of biological materials and corresponding data that can be used in healthcare research. The biological samples vital for medical innovation include tissue, body fluids (such as serum, blood, urine, or fluids from punctures), related derivatives (RNA, DNA, or proteins), and cells. As biobanks help in providing personalized medications and minimizing drug side effects, thereby improving the overall health of patients suffering from various diseases, the demand for biobanks will augment worldwide. Some of the key factors driving the market for biobanks are advancement in drug discovery, rising prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer, respiratory disorders, and cardiovascular diseases, increasing healthcare expenditure, and several government initiatives supporting the development of biobanks. Another growth driver of the global biobanks market is the gradual propagation of awareness about biobanks and their significance.
  • In 2018, the global Biobanks market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.This report focuses on the global Biobanks status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Biobanks development in United States, Europe and China.

    Biobanks Market Covers Following Key Players:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)
  • Tecan Group (Switzerland)
  • Qiagen (Germany)
  • Hamilton (US)
  • Brooks Automation (US)
  • TTP Labtech (UK)
  • VWR (US)
  • Promega (US)
  • Worthington Industries (US)
  • Chart Industries (US)
  • Becton Dickinson (US)
  • Merck (Germany)
  • Micronic (Netherlands)
  • LVL Technologies (Germany)
  • Panasonic Healthcare (Japan)
  • Greiner Bio One (Greiner Holding AG, Austria)
  • Biokryo (Germany)
  • Biobank (Norway)
  • Biorep Technologies (US)
  • Cell & Co Bioservices (France)
  • RUCDR infinite biologics (US)
  • Modul-Bio (France)
  • CSols (UK)
  • Ziath (UK)
  • LabVantage Solutions (US)

    The Information for Each Competitor Includes:

    • Company Profile
    • Main Business Information 
    • SWOT Analysis 
    • Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 
    • Market Share

    In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Biobanks:

    • History Year: 2014 – 2018
    • Base Year: 2018
    • Estimated Year: 2019
    • Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

    Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Biobanks in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

    • North America
    • Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • South America
    • Middle East and Africa

    Biobanks Market by Types:

  • Blood Products
  • Human Tissues
  • Nucleic Acids
  • Cell Lines
  • Biological Fluids
  • Human Waste Products

    Biobanks Market by Applications:

  • Regenerative Medicine
  • Life Science Research
  • Clinical Research

    The Study Objectives of Biobanks Market Are:

    • To analyze and research the global Biobanks status and future forecastï¼involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.
    • To present the key Biobanks manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.
    • To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.
    • To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
    • To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

