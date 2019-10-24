Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market Size, Types & Application, CAGR Status, Market Growth Forecasts to 2025

Global “Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market” latest research report provides an in-depth analysis of classifications, applications and market chain structure. The Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer report also consists of development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status of Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market.

Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market report covers the top leading vendors in their recent global market. This market research report also lists other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market during the forecast period.

Geographical Coverage: USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market Report Includes Major Key-Players:

Hach

Lovibond

Xylem

Skalar

MANTECH-Inc

Mettler Toledo

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VELP Scientifica

AQUALYTIC

LAR Process Analysers

KORBI Co.

Ltd. About Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market: Biochemical Oxygen Demand or Biological Oxygen Demand, is a measurement of the amount of dissolved oxygen (DO) that is used by aerobic microorganisms when decomposing organic matter in water.Biochemical Oxygen Demand is an important water quality parameter because it provides an index to assess the effect discharged wastewater will have on the receiving environment. The higher the BOD value, the greater the amount of organic matter or food available for oxygen consuming bacteria. If the rate of DO consumption by bacteria exceeds the supply of DO from aquatic plants, algae photosynthesis or diffusing from air, unfavourable conditions occur. Depletion of DO causes stress on aquatic organisms, making the environment unsuitable for life. Further, dramatic depletion can lead to hypoxia or anoxic environments. BOD is also used extensively for wastewater treatment, as decomposition of organic waste by microorganisms is commonly used for treatment.

Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plants

Industrial Production Facilities

Laboratories

Others Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market by Types:

Portable BOD Analyzer

Online BOD Analyzer