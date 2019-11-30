Biochemical Oxygen Demand (Bod) Analyzers Market 2019 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Manufacture , Industry Growth, Industry Share Report, Size, Regional Analysis and Global Forecast to 2026 | Market Reports World

Major players in the global Biochemical Oxygen Demand (Bod) Analyzers market include:

YSI (Xylem)

MANTECH-Inc

WTW (Xylem)

Mettler Toledo

Hach

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Camlab

VELP

Skalar

LAR

By Types, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (Bod) Analyzers Market can be Split into:

Laboratory BOD

Portable BOD

Online BOD

By Applications, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (Bod) Analyzers Market can be Split into:

Municipal wastewater treatment plants

Industrial production facilities

Laboratory