Biodegradable Mulch Film Market 2019 In-Depth Analysis & Marginal Revenue Growth to 2024

About Biodegradable Mulch Film

Biodegradable mulch films have been available on the market for more than 15 years, backed by solid scientific and technical knowledge, and meeting a high level of acceptance among European farmers growing fruits and vegetables. They play an essential role in modern agriculture as they deliver positive agronomical effects such as increasing yield, improving quality of crops, weed control, and reduction of water irrigation and pesticides. Additionally, they offer distinctive advantages at the end of the crop cycle as they can be left on the field and ploughed under, which significantly reduces the agricultural plastic waste and potential soil pollution.

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Key Players:

ASF

Novamont

Organix Solutions

BioBag

Plastiroll

PLASTIKA KRITIS

RKW Group

Sunplac

Iris Polymers

Kingfa

Biolegeen

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Types:

Starch-based

Starch Blend with PLA

Others Biodegradable Mulch Film Applications:

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural