Biodegradable Mulch Film Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Biodegradable mulch films have been available on the market for more than 15 years, backed by solid scientific and technical knowledge, and meeting a high level of acceptance among European farmers growing fruits and vegetables. They play an essential role in modern agriculture as they deliver positive agronomical effects such as increasing yield, improving quality of crops, weed control, and reduction of water irrigation and pesticides. Additionally, they offer distinctive advantages at the end of the crop cycle as they can be left on the field and ploughed under, which significantly reduces the agricultural plastic waste and potential soil pollution.

ASF

Novamont

Organix Solutions

BioBag

Plastiroll

PLASTIKA KRITIS

RKW Group

Sunplac

Iris Polymers

Kingfa

Biolegeen

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Types:

Starch-based

Starch Blend with PLA

Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Applications:

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains

Horticultural

Scope of Biodegradable Mulch Film Market Report:

In 2017, the global biodegradable mulch films market is led by Europe. North America is the second-largest region-wise market.

Currently, BASF, Novamont, Organix Solutions, BioBag and Plastiroll are major manufacturers of this industry. BASF is a global leader. In 2017, the production of BASF was 3978 tons, and the company held a share of 23.56%.

The high demand of thermoplastic starch in the biodegradable mulch films market can be attributed to its low cost, renewability, abundance, biodegradability, and availability from agricultural crops. Additionally, the environmental issues concerning the use of conventional synthetic polymers have shifted the focus of growers toward the adoption of biodegradable materials made from the renewable resources. This has driven the growth of thermoplastic starch in the biodegradable mulch film market.

Currently, biodegradable mulch films show very good advantages. However, higher prices limit the use of this product. The price of bioplastics is about 2 times higher than that of polyethylene. Most farmers and farms are more willing to use inexpensive polyethylene products. Therefore, biodegradable mulch films have low penetration in the mulch films industry. In Europe, biodegradable mulch films are a good trend and already occupy more than 10% of the market share. In China, India and other developing countries, the market share of biodegradable mulch film is less than 1%. At the same time, these countries do not have explicit policies to support this industry.

Polyethylene plastic mulch is widely used for crop production in worldwide, because it controls weeds, conserves soil moisture, increases soil temperature, improves crop yield and quality, has a relatively low cost, and is readily available. However, the sustainability of producing crops through the use of polyethylene mulch has been called into question because polyethylene mulch is made of non-renewable, petroleum-based feedstock, is generally only used for one growing season, and cannot be recycled in most regions. The high volume of waste generated by polyethylene mulches both in the field and in landfills raises many concerns. Biodegradable mulch film is a very good alternative.

Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for biodegradable mulch films. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies. New European policies support the development of the industry. Asia-Pacific has a high growth potential for biodegradable mulch films. China is among the leading countries for biodegradable mulch films. India is also a country with great potential.

