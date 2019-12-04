Biodegradable Mulch Films Market 2019: Global Analysis by sales market size, segment and evolution rate by type and application forecast to 2024

Global “Biodegradable Mulch Films Market” 2019-2024 Research Report on the Biodegradable Mulch Films Industry presents a brief scenario and the dynamics principal in the global Biodegradable Mulch Films market. This complete research report provides value in terms of segmental analysis and estimations on the market across regional levels as well as from a universal perspective.

Biodegradable mulch film is a mulching technique wherein waste from use of biodegradable mulching materials is transformed into carbon dioxide, methane, water, or biomass at the end of their shelf life, thereby benefiting the agricultural soil. Biodegradable mulch materials are obtained from plants and animals; thus, these have a lower environmental impact than use of inorganic mulching technique..

Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

Kingfa Sci & Tech Co Ltd.

BioBag International A.S.

AEP Industries Inc.

RKW SE

BASF

Armando Alvarez

Novamont

British Polythene Industries PLC.

Ab Rani PlastOy

and many more. Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Biodegradable Mulch Films Market can be Split into:

Thermoplastic Starch (TPS)

Starch Blended with Polylactic Acid (PLA)

Starch Blended with Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Aliphatic-aromatic Copolyesters (AAC)

Others. By Applications, the Biodegradable Mulch Films Market can be Split into:

Fruits & Vegetables

Grains & Oilseeds