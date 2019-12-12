Biofeedback Instrument Market 2019 Growth Forecast Analysis by Size, Manufacturers, Historic Growth, Trends, Strategies and Key Competitor Shares to 2024

Biofeedback is a process that enables an individual to learn how to change physiological activity for the purposes of improving health and performance.

About Biofeedback Instrument:

Biofeedback is a process that enables an individual to learn how to change physiological activity for the purposes of improving health and performance. Precise instruments measure physiological activity such as Brainwave, heart function, breathing, Muscle Tone activity, and skin temperature. These instruments can feedback information to the user rapidly and accurately. The presentation of this informationâoften in conjunction with changes in thinking, emotions, and behaviorâsupports desired physiological changes. Over time, these changes can endure without continued use of an instrument.

Biofeedback Instrument Market Manufactures:

Thought Technology

Laborie

Qxsubspace

Vishee

Quantum World Vision

BrainMaster Technologies

Mind Media

NeuroCare

Allengers Medical Systems

ELMIKO

NCC Medical

Biofeedback Instrument Market Types:

Brainwaves

Heart Rate

Muscle Tone

Sweat Glands

Other Biofeedback Instrument Market Applications:

Home Use

Hospital

Biofeedback Instrument Market Applications:

The biofeedback instruments market is very concentrated market; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from North America and Europe.

Biofeedback instruments are widely used in the treatment of Phobic & Anxiety Disorders, mood disorder, Urinary incontinence and others. Biofeedback instruments are most available in hospital and clinics. In recent year, home biofeedback equipment is becoming popular.

Development and innovation of healthcare projects has led to the increasing demand for Biofeedback instruments. Increasing healthcare projects across the globe, especially in the developing country is also major factor, driving the growth of the Biofeedback instruments market during the forecast period.

With increased focus on healthy life, the Biofeedback instruments market is likely to witness a strong growth in coming years.

The worldwide market for Biofeedback Instrument is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.2% over the next five years, will reach 200 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.