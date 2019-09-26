Biologic Excipients Market Size & Share 2019: Global Business Summary, Sales, Revenue and Progress Rate with Forecast 2024

The research report provides the Biologic Excipients market share, development rate, and estimates for the period 2019-2024. Other important contents analyzed and discussed in the report includes market size, operation situation, and current & upcoming development trends of the market, market segments, business development, and consumption tendencies.

The global Biologic Excipients market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

Biologic excipients are substances other than the pharmacologically active drug component, which are included in the biologic drug manufacturing process or are contained in a finished pharmaceutical product dosage form. They facilitate formulation design and perform a range of functions such as increasing lubricity, enhancing flow ability, and improving compressibility, among others. Increasing demand for biologic excipients coupled with growing demand for extended-release or sustained-release formulations are driving the growth of the biologic excipients market globally..

Biologic Excipients Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BASF Corporation

FMC Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Evonik Industries AG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co

Roquette Freres S.A

The Dow Chemical Company

Colorcon Inc

Signet Chemical Co. Pvt. Ltd and many more. Biologic Excipients Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Biologic Excipients Market can be Split into:

Polymers

Sugar Alcohols

Polysorbates

Inorganic Salts

Amino Acids

Surfactants

Others. By Applications, the Biologic Excipients Market can be Split into:

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Contract Research Organizations/Contract Manufacturing Organizations