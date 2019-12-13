 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Biological Indicators Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on December 13, 2019

Biological Indicators

GlobalBiological Indicators Market 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Biological Indicators market size.

About Biological Indicators:

Biological indicators (BIs), as defined by ANSI/AAMI and ISO, are test systems containing viable microorganisms providing a defined resistance to a specific sterilization process. A biological indicator provides information on whether necessary conditions were met to kill a specified number of microorganisms for a given sterilization process, providing a level of confidence in the process.

Top Key Players of Biological Indicators Market:

  • 3M
  • Getinge GroupÂ 
  • Cantel Medical
  • MesaÂ Laboratories
  • Steris
  • Fuze Medical
  • Matachana
  • Hu-Friedy
  • AdvancedÂ Sterilization
  • Bag Health Care
  • Terragene
  • Andersen
  • GKE

    Major Types covered in the Biological Indicators Market report are:

  • Self-Contained Biological Indicator
  • Biological Indicator Strip

    Major Applications covered in the Biological Indicators Market report are:

  • Hospital
  • Pharma Companies
  • Other

  • Scope of Biological Indicators Market:

  • North America region is the largest supplier of Biological Indicators, with a production market share nearly 54% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Biological Indicators, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.
  • North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.
  • The global Biological Indicators market is valued at 290 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 410 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2024.
  • The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
  • North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biological Indicators.
  • Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
  • This report studies the Biological Indicators market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Biological Indicators market by product type and applications/end industries.

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Biological Indicators product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Biological Indicators, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Biological Indicators in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Biological Indicators competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Biological Indicators breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Biological Indicators market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Biological Indicators sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    No. of Biological Indicators Market Report pages: 118

    1 Biological Indicators Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Biological Indicators by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Biological Indicators Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Biological Indicators Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Biological Indicators Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Biological Indicators Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Biological Indicators Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Biological Indicators Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Biological Indicators Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Biological Indicators Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

