Biological Indicators Market 2019 Share, Growth by Top Company, Geographical Region, Application, Driver, Trends and Forecast to 2024

About Biological Indicators:

Biological indicators (BIs), as defined by ANSI/AAMI and ISO, are test systems containing viable microorganisms providing a defined resistance to a specific sterilization process. A biological indicator provides information on whether necessary conditions were met to kill a specified number of microorganisms for a given sterilization process, providing a level of confidence in the process.

Top Key Players of Biological Indicators Market:

3M

Getinge GroupÂ

Cantel Medical

MesaÂ Laboratories

Steris

Fuze Medical

Matachana

Hu-Friedy

AdvancedÂ Sterilization

Bag Health Care

Terragene

Andersen

GKE

Major Types covered in the Biological Indicators Market report are:

Self-Contained Biological Indicator

Biological Indicator Strip Major Applications covered in the Biological Indicators Market report are:

Hospital

Pharma Companies

Other

Scope of Biological Indicators Market:

North America region is the largest supplier of Biological Indicators, with a production market share nearly 54% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Biological Indicators, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

The global Biological Indicators market is valued at 290 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 410 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biological Indicators.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.