Biological Indicators Market Research Analysis by Size, Top Key Players, Industry Status and Outlook 2019-2024

About Biological Indicators

Biological indicators (BIs), as defined by ANSI/AAMI and ISO, are test systems containing viable microorganisms providing a defined resistance to a specific sterilization process. A biological indicator provides information on whether necessary conditions were met to kill a specified number of microorganisms for a given sterilization process, providing a level of confidence in the process.

Biological Indicators Market Key Players:

3M

Getinge Group

Cantel Medical

Mesa Laboratories

Steris

Fuze Medical

Matachana

Hu-Friedy

Advanced Sterilization

Bag Health Care

Terragene

Andersen

GKE

Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Biological Indicators in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Self-Contained Biological Indicator

Biological Indicator Strip Biological Indicators Market Applications:

Hospital

Pharma Companies

Other

North America region is the largest supplier of Biological Indicators, with a production market share nearly 54% in 2016. Europe is the second largest supplier of Biological Indicators, enjoying production market share nearly 33% in 2016.

North America is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 45% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 28%.

The global Biological Indicators market is valued at 290 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 410 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Biological Indicators.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.