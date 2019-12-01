Biomassfired Heating Plant Market Outlook by Size, Production, Revenue, Consumption, Export and Import Forecast (2019-2024)

For over 15 years the biomass market is growing rapidly. Biomass refers to products made of organic fractions and residues from forestry, agriculture and the food industry. The production of biomass can solve Biomass problems and creates jobs. It is a renewable energy source that substitutes fossil fuels. Around half of total EU energy consumption comes from heating and cooling, of which 82 percent is powered by fossil fuels. However, bioenergy is currently the leading renewable in heating and cooling (79%), representing 10 percent of EU grosses final consumption of energy.

Biomass will play a growing role as a backup, dispatch able energy source. The heating sector is the largest market segment for bioenergy consumption (66%). District heating networks carrying derived heat to individuals and businesses is also an important part of EU bio heat consumptionâeven essential in places like Nordic and Baltic countries. A majority of this bio power (61%) comes from CHP plants.

Currently, Thermal Technologies is the most developed and commercialized technology for Biomass fired Heating Plant conversion. However, a number of different technological configurations are already available for this purpose and, with a constant R&D; many others are envisioned to become valuable alternatives in the future. The following classification illustrates the possible methodologies which can be used in order to obtain energy from waste.

The worldwide market for Biomassfired Heating Plant is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.8% over the next five years, will reach 19800 million US$ in 2024, from 17200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.