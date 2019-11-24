 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Biometric Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 24, 2019

The research report gives an overview of “Biometric Market” by analysing various key segments of this Biometric market based on the trends, types and applications, and end-use industries. The report presents a detailed analysis of the parent market based on key players, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers which will serve as a profitable guide for all the Biometric market competitors.

Regions covered in the Biometric Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

Know About Biometric Market: 

Biometrics is the technical term for body measurements and calculations. It refers to metrics related to human characteristics.Major drivers for the growth of the market are the increasing number of government initiatives to adopt biometrics; growing need for surveillance and security owing to threats of terrorist attacks; proliferation of biometric technology in application such as financial institutes, healthcare, and automotive.In 2018, the global Biometric market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

Top Key Manufacturers in Biometric Market:

  • Safran
  • NEC
  • Thales
  • Fujitsu
  • ASSA ABLOY
  • Precise Biometrics
  • Aware
  • Secunet
  • Crossmatch
  • Stanley Black & Decker
  • Cognitec
  • Daon
  • Facebanx
  • BIO-key
  • Securiport
  • M2SYS
  • Suprema
  • Qualcomm
  • Fulcrum Biometrics
  • VASCO

    Biometric Market by Applications:

  • Government
  • Military and defense
  • Healthcare
  • Banking and finance
  • Consumer electronics
  • Security (residential security and commercial security)
  • Travel and Immigration
  • Automotive

    Biometric Market by Types:

  • Contact
  • Non-contact
  • Combined

    Key Questions Answered in This Report:

    • What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends?
    • What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Biometric Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Biometric Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Biometric Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Biometric Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Biometric Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Biometric Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Biometric Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Biometric Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Biometric Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Biometric Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Biometric Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Biometric Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Biometric Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Biometric Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Biometric Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Biometric Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Biometric Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Biometric Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Biometric Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Biometric Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biometric Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Biometric Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Biometric Revenue by Product
    4.3 Biometric Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Biometric Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Biometric by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Biometric Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Biometric Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Biometric by Product
    6.3 North America Biometric by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Biometric by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Biometric Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Biometric Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Biometric by Product
    7.3 Europe Biometric by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Biometric by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biometric Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biometric Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Biometric by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Biometric by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Biometric by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Biometric Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Biometric Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Biometric by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Biometric by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Biometric by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biometric Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biometric Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Biometric by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Biometric by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Biometric Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Biometric Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Biometric Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Biometric Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Biometric Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Biometric Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Biometric Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Biometric Forecast
    12.5 Europe Biometric Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Biometric Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Biometric Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Biometric Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Biometric Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

