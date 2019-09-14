 Press "Enter" to skip to content

BioPhotonics Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2019 – 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 14, 2019

BioPhotonics

The “BioPhotonics Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. BioPhotonics market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the BioPhotonics market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , biophotonics is an emerging interdisciplinary research area, dealing with all light-based technologies that are significantly used in life sciences and medicine. This report gives a detailed analysis of the technologies that are available in the biophotonics market, in various regions across the world.

    Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14099234

    Market Overview:

  • The key factors propelling the growth of the market are the growing geriatric population, increasing use of biophotonics in cell and tissue diagnostics, emergence of nanotechnology in biophotonics, and the development of the novel photoacoustic tomography (PAT) system.
  • Research in biology has shifted from the level of cell to viruses and cellular constituents, such as proteins and nucleic acids. Tools for the investigation of these constituents must operate on the same scale, shifting focus from micro-scale to nano-scale. As a result, nanotechnology’s applications in imaging biological processes, for analyzing biological materials, have been increasing. Gold and iron nanoparticles are used in biomedical imaging. For instance, the gold nanoparticle is used by researchers from the University of Rochester on the tip of an optical fiber as an antenna, to enhance the fluorescence of labeled proteins in the cell membrane. Gold nanoparticles are also used, along with laser, to destroy cancer cells. In comparison, silica nanoparticles are less toxic than gold nanoparticles, and can be targeted against specific pathogens or tumors.
  • These nanoparticles can also carry chemotherapy drugs directly to tumors, reducing the harmful effects of these drugs on the body. The increasing benefits of biophotonics, concerning nanotechnology through improved artificial markers, are expected to drive the market.

    Top Key Players of BioPhotonics Market Report Are:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • NU Skin Enterprises
  • Becton Dickinson, and Company
  • Glenbrook Technologies
  • Hamamatsu Photonics KK
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Carl Zeiss AG
  • Oxford Instruments PLC
  • Zenalux Biomedical Inc.

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099234

    Key Market Trends:

    Inside Imaging (Endoscopy) is Expected to Hold the Highest Market Share in the Technology Segment

    In the Technology segment of the market, inside imaging (endoscopy) is believed to have the largest market size, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.04% during the forecast period.

    The integration of detection, characterization, diagnosis, and staging, during the time of endoscopy, is still an unmet medical need. The beginning of biophotonics in endoscopy has unlocked new prospects, and created some significant and new opportunities for enhanced identification and biochemical characterization of diseases. The most appropriate and useful method for categorizing biophotonic endoscopic techniques can be according to their ability to provide functional and biochemical information, and to enhance spatial resolution. SHG (Second Harmonic Generation), fa/LCI (frequency-domain angle-resolved low coherence interferometry), and near-IR (near-infrared) technologies are some of the commonly used visualization technologies. The aforementioned applications of these technologies drive the demand for the biophotonics market.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Do the Same during the Forecast Period

    Currently, North America dominates the market for biophotonics, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The United States is a major market in the biophotonics industry, owing to the US government’s initiatives to develop the industry. In addition, the emergence of nanotechnology has driven the biophotonics market in the United States.

    BioPhotonics Market Report Answers Following Questions:

    • What are the important R&D (Research and Development) factors and data identifications to responsible for rising market share?
    • What are future investment opportunities in the in BioPhotonics Devices landscape analyzing price trends?
    • Which are most dynamic companies with ranges and recent development within BioPhotonics Devices Market till 2024?
    • In what way is the market expected to develop in the forthcoming years?
    • What are the principle issues that will impact development, including future income projections?
    • What are market opportunities and potential risks associated with BioPhotonics Devices by analyzing trends?

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099234

    Detailed TOC of BioPhotonics Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Growing Geriatric Population
    4.2.2 Increasing Use of Biophotonics in Cell and Tissue Diagnostics
    4.2.3 Emergence of Nanotechnology in Biophotonics
    4.2.4 Development of Novel Photoacoustic Tomography (PAT) System
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Lack of Awareness of Biophotonics Technology and Skilled Personnel
    4.3.2 High Cost of Technology
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Technology
    5.1.1 Surface Imaging
    5.1.2 Inside Imaging
    5.1.3 See-through Imaging
    5.1.4 Microscopy
    5.1.5 Biosensors
    5.1.6 Medical Lasers
    5.1.7 Spectromolecular
    5.1.8 Other Technologies
    5.2 Geography
    5.2.1 North America
    5.2.1.1 US
    5.2.1.2 Canada
    5.2.1.3 Mexico
    5.2.2 Europe
    5.2.2.1 Germany
    5.2.2.2 UK
    5.2.2.3 France
    5.2.2.4 Italy
    5.2.2.5 Spain
    5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.2.3.1 China
    5.2.3.2 Japan
    5.2.3.3 India
    5.2.3.4 Australia
    5.2.3.5 South korea
    5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.2.4.1 GCC
    5.2.4.2 South Africa
    5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.2.5 South America
    5.2.5.1 Brazil
    5.2.5.2 Argentina
    5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific
    6.1.2 NU Skin Enterprises
    6.1.3 Becton Dickinson, and Company
    6.1.4 Glenbrook Technologies
    6.1.5 Hamamatsu Photonics KK
    6.1.6 Olympus Corporation
    6.1.7 Carl Zeiss AG
    6.1.8 Oxford Instruments PLC
    6.1.9 Zenalux Biomedical Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Global Smart Coffee Maker Market Size 2019: Research Methodology, Top Manufactures and Market Size Estimate 2025

    Spinal Orthosis Market 2019: Expectable to Exceed Global Market Revenue, Size, Segments and Market Competition Trend to 2025

    Hazelnuts Industry 2019 Global Market Growth, Size, Demand, Trends, Insights and Forecast 2023

    • Published in Press Release

    Joann Wilson
    Joann Wilson

    Joann is leading the column associated with news about communication devices. The main news that gets highlighted in this column is about various cell phones and how the industry is taking up the significant portions of the world. Joann is a woman of strong wills and has a future scenario of changing the pattern of news, which will be beneficiary for the society. Her viewpoint has been proved very advantageous for the organization.

    More from Press ReleaseMore posts in Press Release »