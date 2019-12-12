Bioplastic Utensils Market Size by Outlook, Global Demand and Growth Prospect 2019-2024

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.Bioplastic utensils are different from plastic ones in that they are derived from natural resources, hence âbioplasticâ Whereas plastic utensils are constructed from petroleum, bioplastic utensils come from plants that are found naturally in the environment, such as corn, sugarcane, grass, bamboo, and other such materials. Therefore, because they are constructed of natural materials, they will more easily break down and decompose than traditional plastic will.

Below 3.0 Grams

3.0-3.5 Grams

3.5-4.0 Grams

4.0-4.5 Grams

4.5-5.0 Grams

5.0-5.5 Grams

Above 5.5 Grams Bioplastic Utensils Market Applications:

Retail/Home

United States and Europe and dominating the bioplastic utensils market, due more and more consumers have strong environmental protection consciousness, high consumption levels and perfect sales channel (e.g. organic food stores and on-line shopping). Shortly, United and Europe will keep the market position and pioneering advantages. Asia-Pacific also in an important market, but the bioplastic utensils develops slowly, because of the weak environmental awareness, and the high price.

Compared to the conventional utensils (made from petrochemical plastics), the price of bioplastic utensils is too high, itâs too hard to expand massively, and most of the retailers are reluctant to stock (purchase) bioplastic utensils due to low demand, especially in the countries with low consumption levels, like China, Southeast Asia, India and South America.

Currently, the market is dominated by the players from US and Europe, like Biopak, Eco-Products, Inc, Trellis Earth, BioMass Packaging, World Centric, Bionatic GmbH, GreenGood, Better Earth, NatureHouse Green, BioGreenChoice, GreenHome, Vegware, Biodegradable Food Service, Ecogreen International and PrimeWare.

In future, as awareness of environment protection strengthening, and the rise of online shopping, people can buy bioplastic utensils online through their smartphone conveniently, more and more people will choose to use bioplastic utensils, not petrochemical plastics utensils.

The worldwide market for Bioplastic Utensils is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.6% over the next five years, will reach 42 million US$ in 2024, from 32 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.