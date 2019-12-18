Bioplastics Market 2019 Revenue, Size, Growth Rate, Customer Needs, Trend, Manufacturers and Forecast 2024

Global “Bioplastics Market” Research Report Provides the Brief Introduction of the Bioplastics Market for 2019-2024. This Report provides information about Bioplastics Market for business Growth, marketing Strategy and chronicled cost and revenue over the coming years and discussion of the key Players effective in this market. Evolving market trends and dynamics, chance mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs with inputs from trade specialists. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the distributor analysis of Bioplastics globally.

About Bioplastics:

Biopolymers/bioplastics is a material for which at least a portion of polymer consists of material produced from biomaterials. It represent a new generation of plastics that reduces the impact on the environment, both in terms of energy consumption and the amount of greenhouse gas emissions.

Bioplastics Market Manufactures:

Braskem

NatureWorks

Novamont

BASF

Corbion

PSM

DuPont

Arkema

KingfaÂ

FKuR

Biomer

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials

PolyOne

Grabio

Danimer Scientific

Myriant

Mitsubishi

Bioplastics Market Types:

Bio-PET

Bio-PE

Starch Blends

PLA

PHA

Others Bioplastics Market Applications:

Packing Industry

Automotive Industry

Bottles Manufacturing

Scope of Bioplastics Market Report:

Currently, Braskem, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are major manufacturers of this industry. Braskem is a global leader. In 2017, the production of Braskem was 172.2 K MT, and the company holds a share of 14.76%. In Europe and the United States, NatureWorks, Novamont and BASF are the market leader. PSM, Kingfa, Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials and Mitsubishiare leaders in the Asia Pacific market.

Bioplastics is mainly used for packing industry and bottles manufacturing. Packing industry are the most important application. In 2017, packing application holds 65.96% of the consumption market share.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area. In the future, the market in developed countries will have some growth and the market in developing countries will have a faster growth rate.

The worldwide market for Bioplastics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.6% over the next five years, will reach 4350 million US$ in 2024, from 2960 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.