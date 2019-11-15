Biopolymers Market 2019 by Vendors, Market Size, Market Competitive Situation, and Forecast by 2023

Polymer production has been a cause of concern to nations worldwide. The dependency on the petrochemical industry had been irreplaceable until the discovery of biopolymers two decades ago. The emergence of biopolymers is seen as a step toward sustainable development.

About Biopolymers Market Report: Polymers, which are petrochemical derivatives, account for about 80% of the total polymeric materials globally produced. Polymer production has been a cause of concern to nations worldwide. The dependency on the petrochemical industry had been irreplaceable until the discovery of biopolymers two decades ago. The emergence of biopolymers is seen as a step toward sustainable development.

Top manufacturers/players: Arkema, BASF, NatureWorks, Novamont, Plantic, Braskem, DSM, Dupont, Ecospan, Evonik Industries, Meredian Holdings Group, Toray Industries

Biopolymers Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Also, the Biopolymers Industry report explores the international Major Market players in detail.

Biopolymers Market Segment by Type:

PLA

Biodegradable starch blends

Biodegradable polyesters

PHA

Bio-PE

Bio-PET

Others Biopolymers Market Segment by Applications:

Packaging

Agriculture

Automotive

Consumer Products