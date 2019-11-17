 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Biopreservation Market: Global Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 17, 2019

Global “Biopreservation Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Biopreservation market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Biopreservation industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Top Key Manufacturers in Biopreservation Market:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • GE Healthcare
  • Sigma-Aldrich(Merck)
  • VWR International
  • Lonza
  • Biolife Solutions
  • STEMCELL Technologies
  • WAK-Chemie Medical GmbH

    Know About Biopreservation Market: 

    Biopreservation is a technique used for the storage of cells and tissues in a hypothermic or chemical environment to preserve biological samples with sustained integrity.Biopreservation of cells, tissues, and organs is a frequently applied and required practice used to extend the stability and viability in both short-term and long-term storage of samples for research and clinical applications.The growing life science in all regions is expected to generate demand and drive the Biopreservation market during the forecast period. The biopreservation media market is driven by factors such as advancements in the regenerative market and biobanking. Corporate, government, and non-government organizations are making huge investments in cell-therapy and regenerative medicine research. These investments hold great promise to identify the cause of diseases, translate findings, and accelerate personalized medicine as well as to improve diagnostics, public health, and preventive measures. Investments in related research are also helping in expanding the market for biopreservation media.The key players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), VWR International, Lonza, Biolife Solutions, STEMCELL Technologies, WAK-Chemie Medical GmbH and so on. The industry is relatively concentrate, the top three bands of Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck) which account for more than 60% revenue market share in 2018.The global Biopreservation market is valued at 510 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biopreservation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

    Biopreservation Market by Applications:

  • Drug Discovery
  • Regenerative Medicine
  • Biobanking
  • Other

    Biopreservation Market by Types:

  • Home-Brew Media
  • Pre-Formulated Media

    Regions covered in the Biopreservation Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Major Points from Table of Contents:

    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Biopreservation Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Biopreservation Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Biopreservation Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Biopreservation Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Biopreservation Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Biopreservation Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Biopreservation Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Biopreservation Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Biopreservation Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Biopreservation Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Biopreservation Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Biopreservation Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Biopreservation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Biopreservation Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Biopreservation Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Biopreservation Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Biopreservation Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Biopreservation Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Biopreservation Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Biopreservation Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Biopreservation Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Biopreservation Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Biopreservation Revenue by Product
    4.3 Biopreservation Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Biopreservation Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Biopreservation by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Biopreservation Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Biopreservation Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Biopreservation by Product
    6.3 North America Biopreservation by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Biopreservation by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Biopreservation Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Biopreservation Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Biopreservation by Product
    7.3 Europe Biopreservation by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Biopreservation by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Biopreservation Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Biopreservation Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Biopreservation by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Biopreservation by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Biopreservation by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Biopreservation Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Biopreservation Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Biopreservation by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Biopreservation by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Biopreservation by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Biopreservation Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Biopreservation Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Biopreservation by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Biopreservation by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Biopreservation Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Biopreservation Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Biopreservation Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Biopreservation Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Biopreservation Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Biopreservation Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Biopreservation Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Biopreservation Forecast
    12.5 Europe Biopreservation Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Biopreservation Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Biopreservation Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Biopreservation Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Biopreservation Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

    Our Other Reports Here: Foam Floor Tiles Market 2019 Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis to 2025

