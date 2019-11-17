Biopreservation Market: Global Distributors, Traders and Dealers Marketing Channel Future Trend and Size Prediction to 2025

Global “Biopreservation Market” report provides an overview of the industry consisting of definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The report also sorts the Biopreservation market as per product types and application sections and studies the individual growth of each segment. Various Biopreservation industry leading players are studied with respect to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

GE Healthcare

Sigma-Aldrich(Merck)

VWR International

Lonza

Biolife Solutions

STEMCELL Technologies

WAK-Chemie Medical GmbH

The growing life science in all regions is expected to generate demand and drive the Biopreservation market during the forecast period. The biopreservation media market is driven by factors such as advancements in the regenerative market and biobanking. Corporate, government, and non-government organizations are making huge investments in cell-therapy and regenerative medicine research. These investments hold great promise to identify the cause of diseases, translate findings, and accelerate personalized medicine as well as to improve diagnostics, public health, and preventive measures. Investments in related research are also helping in expanding the market for biopreservation media.The key players are Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck), VWR International, Lonza, Biolife Solutions, STEMCELL Technologies, WAK-Chemie Medical GmbH and so on. The industry is relatively concentrate, the top three bands of Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Sigma-Aldrich (Merck) which account for more than 60% revenue market share in 2018.The global Biopreservation market is valued at 510 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Biopreservation market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Drug Discovery

Regenerative Medicine

Biobanking

Other Biopreservation Market by Types:

Home-Brew Media