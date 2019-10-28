Biorefinery Products Market Production Market by Key Players, Market Size, Demand, Opportunities, Market Dynamic Forces & Forecast 2023

About Biorefinery Products Market Report: Biorefinery is the sustainable processing of biomass into a spectrum of marketable products and energy. In this process, agriculture waste, Plant-based starch and lignocellulosic materials are used to produce all kinds of chemicals, fuel and bio-based materials. Biorefinery can be a facility, a process, a plant, or even a cluster of facilities. A main driver for the establishment of biorefineries is the sustainability aspect. All biorefineries should be assessed for the entire value chain on their environmental, economic, and social sustainability covering the whole life cycle (constructionoperationdismantling). This assessment should also take into account the possible consequences due to the competition for food and biomass resources, the impact on water use and quality, changes in land-use, soil carbon stock balance and fertility, net balance of GHGs, impact on biodiversity, potential toxicological risks, and energy efficiency.

Top manufacturers/players: Abengoa Bioenergy Corp, Pacific Ethanol, Neste Oil OYJ, Renewable Energy Group, UOP LLC, Valero Energy Corp

Biorefinery Products Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Biorefinery Products Market Segment by Type:

Biochemical

Thermochemical Biorefinery Products Market Segment by Applications:

Bulk chemicals

Biomaterial

Biofuel