Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold industry. Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Bioabsorbable scaffolds, or naturally dissolving stents, that have been investigated include base materials that are either metals or polymers. Those that have been approved in markets around the world and thus have gained the most traction are based on polymers that are similar to those used in dissolvable stitches.

In the last several years, global market of bioresorbable vascular scaffold developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 13%. In 2016, global revenue of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is nearly 127 M USD; the actual consumption is about 75 K units.

The global average price of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is in the decreasing trend, from 1832 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1686 USD/Unit in 2016.

The classification of bioresorbable vascular scaffold includes metal BVS and polymer BVS, and the proportion of polymer BVS in 2016 is about 90%, and the only Biotronik supplies resorbable magnesium scaffold recently.

The worldwide market for Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.2% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.

This report focuses on the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segmentation, By Product & Application: Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information. Market Segment by Type, covers:

Metal BVS

Polymer BVS Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Hospital & Clinic