Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Research Report: CAGR (%) Comparison by Type, Capacity, Production, Revenue, and Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 9, 2019

Bioresorbable

Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market 2019 shows the continuous positive developments in major regions like North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market report comprises significant data, existing market trends, technical modernization, future technologies and the practical progress in Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold industry. Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market report also gives analysis of competitive landscape, sales, price, revenue, gross margin, market share, market risks, opportunities, market barriers and challenges.

Bioabsorbable scaffolds, or naturally dissolving stents, that have been investigated include base materials that are either metals or polymers. Those that have been approved in markets around the world and thus have gained the most traction are based on polymers that are similar to those used in dissolvable stitches.

Competitive Market Share:

Key Players Analysis: Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market report includes following top manufacturers in terms of sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share. Some of the top players include: –

  • Abbott
  • Kyoto Medical
  • Biotronik
  • Elixir Medical and many more

    Scope of the Report:

  • In the last several years, global market of bioresorbable vascular scaffold developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 13%. In 2016, global revenue of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is nearly 127 M USD; the actual consumption is about 75 K units.
  • The global average price of bioresorbable vascular scaffold is in the decreasing trend, from 1832 USD/Unit in 2012 to 1686 USD/Unit in 2016.
  • The classification of bioresorbable vascular scaffold includes metal BVS and polymer BVS, and the proportion of polymer BVS in 2016 is about 90%, and the only Biotronik supplies resorbable magnesium scaffold recently.
  • The worldwide market for Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.2% over the next five years, will reach 320 million US$ in 2024, from 150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new Researchstudy.
  • This report focuses on the Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segmentation, By Product & Application:

    Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market Analysis by Types: Each type is studied as market share, revenue (Million USD), market forecast, price, gross margin and more similar information.

    Market Segment by Type, covers:

  • Metal BVS
  • Polymer BVS

    Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

  • Hospital & Clinic
  • Medical Center

    Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market, By Region:

    Geographically, Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold market is analyzed as market size, status and prospect, revenue, growth rate, market share, sales, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast.

    North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Detailed TOC of Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024: Table of Contents

    1 Market Overview

        1.1 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Introduction

        1.2 Market Analysis by Type

        1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

        1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

            1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

            1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

            1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

            1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

        1.5 Market Dynamics

            1.5.1 Market Opportunities

            1.5.2 Market Risk

            1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

        2.1 Company 2

            2.1.1 Business Overview

            2.1.2 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Type and Applications

                2.1.2.1 Product A

                2.1.2.2 Product B

            2.1.3 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

        2.2 Company 1

            2.2.1 Business Overview

            2.2.2 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Type and Applications

                2.2.2.1 Product A

                2.2.2.2 Product B

            2.2.3 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

    3 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.1 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.2 Global Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

        3.3 Market Concentration Rate

            3.3.1 Top 3 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

            3.3.2 Top 6 Bioresorbable Vascular Scaffold Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

        3.4 Market Competition Trend

     

    Joann Wilson
