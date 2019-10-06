Biosensors Market 2019 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Emerging Opportunities, Comprehensive Research Study, Competitive Landscape and Potential of Industry from 2019-2024

Biosensors Market 2019 Industry research report covers the industry overview with Marketplace Size, Share, Development, futuristic cost, earnings, demand and distribution data. It vast repository offers an analytical summary of the marketplace that can help to the new and existing player to take a significant decision.

Short Details of Biosensors Market Report – A biosensor is an analytical device, used for the detection of an analyte, it combines a biological component with a physicochemical detector. The sensitive biological element (e.g. tissue, microorganisms, organelles, cell receptors, enzymes, antibodies, nucleic acids, etc.) is a biologically derived material or biomimetic component that interacts (binds or recognizes) with the analyte under study. The biologically sensitive elements can also be created by biological engineering. The transducer or the detector element (works in a physicochemical way; optical, piezoelectric, electrochemical, etc.) transforms the signal resulting from the interaction of the analyte with the biological element into another signal (i.e., transduces) that can be more easily measured and quantified. The biosensor reader device with the associated electronics or signal processors that are primarily responsible for the display of the results in a user-friendly way. This sometimes accounts for the most expensive part of the sensor device, however it is possible to generate a user friendly display that includes transducer and sensitive element (holographic sensor). The readers are usually custom-designed and manufactured to suit the different working principles of biosensors.

Global Biosensors market competition by top manufacturers

Abbott

Johnson &Johnson

Siemens Healthineers

Nova Biomedical

Bayer

ARKRAY

Medtronic

Roche

Sinocare

Universal Biosensors

The demand for biosensors in anticipated to be the highest in North America, while Asia-Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region throughout the forecast period. North America will continue to dominate the global biosensors market owing to the flourishing healthcare industry in the US, favorable FDA approvals, and rapid trials for newer medical technologies in point-of-care testing.

Nevertheless, Asia-Pacific will be the fastest growing region, and also the most attractive market for global leaders in biosensor production. Steadfast penetration of health insurance facilities, intrinsic upgrading of medical systems and favorable reimbursement policies are observed to promote the growth of Asia-Pacifics biosensors market.

Rising diagnostics requirements in Europes healthcare industry shall deem it another profitable region for expansion of the global biosensors market. Furthermore, a considerable increase in incidences of lifestyle-related disorders has urged European consumers & medical professionals towards extensive adoption of biosensors. Meanwhile, the surging healthcare costs have diverted the course of seeking medical assistance from hospitals to homes, straight away. Contingent on such scenarios, Europes biosensors market will continue to grow dynamically over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Biosensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Biosensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Wearable

Non-Wearable

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Medical

Environmental Monitoring

Food Industry

Agriculture

Others

Table of Contents

1 Biosensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Biosensors

1.2 Classification of Biosensors by Types

1.2.1 Global Biosensors Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Biosensors Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.3 Global Biosensors Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Biosensors Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.4 Global Biosensors Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Biosensors Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Biosensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Biosensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Biosensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Biosensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Biosensors Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Biosensors (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Biosensors Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Biosensors Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Biosensors Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Biosensors Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Biosensors Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Biosensors Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Biosensors Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Biosensors Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Biosensors Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Biosensors Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Biosensors Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Biosensors Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Biosensors Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Biosensors Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Main Entrance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Window Hardware Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Others Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Biosensors Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Biosensors Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Biosensors Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Hotels Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Resorts Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Biosensors Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Biosensors Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Biosensors Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Biosensors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Biosensors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Biosensors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Biosensors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Biosensors Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

