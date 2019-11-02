Biotin Market 2019-2024: Market Overview, Development, Company Profile and Product Information

Global “Biotin Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Biotin including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Biotin investments from 2019 till 2024.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/14038062

About Biotin:

Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.

Biotin Market Key Players:

Zhejiang Medicine

SDM

Hegno

Shanghai Acebright

NUH

Anhui Tiger Biotech

Kexing Biochem

DSM Biotin market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Biotin has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Biotin Market Types:

1% Biotin

2% Biotin

Pure Biotin (>98%)

Other Biotin Market Applications:

Food

Pharma & Cosmetics

Animal Feed Scope of the Report:

There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma & Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma & Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%.

Zhejiang Medicine Company is the largest supplier of Biotin in the worldwide, with market share of 27.63% in 2016. The market concentration of Biotin is quite high, with the top 8 suppliers take more than 98% of market. The additive ratio of Biotin is low in downstream market, which means the manufacturers have bargaining rights over downstream users.

The worldwide market for Biotin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.2% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.