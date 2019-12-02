Biotin Market Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Trends Forecast Report to 2024

Global “Biotin Market” report contribute in analysing the growth factors in upcoming years. This report provides market overview which includes product category, applications, manufactures. This research report delivers region and country level analysis.

The Biotin Market Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyse the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. The key stakeholders included in the reports are keyword distributors/traders/wholesalers, subcomponent manufacturers, industry association and downstream vendors

About of Biotin:

Biotin is a water-soluble B-vitamin, also called vitamin B7 and formerly known as vitamin H or coenzyme R. It is composed of a ureido ring fused with a tetrahydrothiophene ring. A valeric acid substituent is attached to one of the carbon atoms of the tetrahydrothiophene ring. Biotin is a coenzyme for carboxylase enzymes, involved in the synthesis of fatty acids, isoleucine, and valine, and in gluconeogenesis.

Biotin Market Manufactures:

Zhejiang Medicine

SDM

Hegno

Shanghai Acebright

NUH

Anhui Tiger Biotech

Kexing Biochem

DSM Major Classification:

1% Biotin

2% Biotin

Pure Biotin (>98%)

Other Major Applications:

Food

Pharma & Cosmetics

Food

Pharma & Cosmetics

Animal Feed The Market Report is geographically segmented into United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

There are 1%, 2% and original pure (>98%). 1% and 2% Biotin are used in Animal Feed and food, while sometimes for feed, and original pure for Pharma & Cosmetics. Animal Feed is the largest application of Biotin, which takes market share of 78.92% in 2016 in terms of sales volume. Biotin is also widely used in Pharma & Cosmetics market, with a market share of 15.08%.

Zhejiang Medicine Company is the largest supplier of Biotin in the worldwide, with market share of 27.63% in 2016. The market concentration of Biotin is quite high, with the top 8 suppliers take more than 98% of market. The additive ratio of Biotin is low in downstream market, which means the manufacturers have bargaining rights over downstream users.

The worldwide market for Biotin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.2% over the next five years, will reach 590 million US$ in 2024, from 220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.