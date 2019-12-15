Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market Analysis by Top Key Players, Industry Size and Share, Growth Factors, End Industries Forecast 2020 to 2025

Global "Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market" report 2020 focuses on the Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic industry by size, share, volume, value, and regional presence along with the types and applications.

About Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market:

Bipolar disorder, also known as manic-depressive disorder, is a mental illness. It is a mental health problem that primarily affects mood. Symptoms of bipolar disorder are extreme irritability or agitation, a period of feeling empty, loss of interest in normal activities, sleep problems, etc. According to Pfizer, Inc., bipolar disorder affects over 5 million people in the U.S. Bipolar episodes are characterized by a drastic change in behavior and mood, and range from joyful and overexcited (manic episodes) to extremely sad and hopeless (depressive state). These disorders have different types of episodes such as manic episodes, hypomanic episodes, depressive episodes, and mixed episodes. Causes of bipolar disorders include childhood trauma, stressful life events, self-esteem problems, and genetic inheritance. People across the world marked âMarch 30â as a World Bipolar Day to spread awareness about the disorder and erase the stigma of mental illness. Large number of people suffering from this mental condition resort to drinking to lift their mood. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 27.6% of the people with bipolar disorder become addicted to alcohol, while over 16% engaged in alcohol abuse.

The growing need to reduce the financial burden of bipolar disorder will drive the growth prospects for the global bipolar disorder therapeutic market until the end of 2021. It has been observed that governments and companies across the globe are increasingly organizing awareness camps to raise disease awareness among the public, reduce the burden of mental disorders in vulnerable groups, ensure the rights of people with mental disorders, and make treatment facilities accessible to them. Consequently, such awareness initiatives help to curb the overall monetary loss, reduce their effect on the global economy, and improve the quality of life for patients. Such factors will raise public awareness about mental disorders and treatments and in turn, propel the rate of revenue generation in the market.

The Americas accounted for the majority market share during 2016 and will continue to dominate the market during the forecasted period. Some of the major factors responsible for the markets growth in the region are the high incidence of bipolar disorder symptoms in the US, the growing number of pipeline products, the rising awareness about these disorders in the region, and the growing prevalence of pediatric bipolar disorders.

The global Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic volume and value at global level, regional level and company level.

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market Covers Following Key Players:

Eli Lilly

Bristol-Myers Squibb

AstraZeneca

Allergan

Astellas Pharma

GlaxoSmithKline

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market by Types:

Antipsychotics

Anticonvulsants

Mood Stabilizers

Bipolar Disorder Therapeutic Market by Applications:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

