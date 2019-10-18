Bird Flu Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Market Growth, Segmentation, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2023

About Bird Flu Treatment Market Report: Bird flu is a viral infection caused by avian influenza A viruses in birds. The viruses that cause the disease in birds can mutate and spread to humans. Bird flu is named H or N depending on the protein found on the surface of the virus. Out of the three types of influenza viruses (A, B, and C), influenza A virus causes zoonotic infection. Influenza virus A is categorized into types based on surface proteins hemagglutinin (HA) and neuraminidase. Based on origin, the influenza A virus can be classified into avian influenza, swine influenza, and others types of animal influenza viruses. Avian influenza primarily spreads to people through direct contact with infected poultry.

Top manufacturers/players: Sanofi, Roche, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Cipla, Abbott, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Forrest Pharmaceuticals, Gilead Sciences, Macleods Pharmaceuticals, Sinovac Biotech

Bird Flu Treatment Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Bird Flu Treatment Market Segment by Type:

Antibiotics

Vaccines

Antiviral Agents

Immunoglobulins Bird Flu Treatment Market Segment by Applications:

Hospitals

Clinics

Institutional Health Centers