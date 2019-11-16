Bitumen Market Size 2019: Key Regions, Manufacture, Size, Consumption, Revenue, Market Share Forecast 2024

Global “Bitumen Market” 2019-2024 attempts to offer significant and thoughtful insights into the current market situation and the emerging growth dynamics. The report on Bitumen Market also offers the market players as well as the new contenders a complete view of the market landscape. The complete research will enable the well-established as well as the emerging players to establish their business policies and accomplish their goals.

Bitumen is a black or dark-colored (solid, semi-solid, viscous), amorphous, cementitious material that can be found in different forms, such us rock asphalt, natural bitumen, tar and bitumen derived from oil, which is referred to as petroleum bitumen..

Bitumen Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

BP

Shell

ChevronTexaco Corporation

China Petroleum and Chemical Corporation

ExxonMobil

Indian Oil Corporation

Marathon Oil Company

JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

NuStar Energy

Nynas AB

Sinopec China

and many more. Bitumen Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Bitumen Market can be Split into:

Natural Bitumen

Petroleum Bitumen

Coal-Tar Pitch. By Applications, the Bitumen Market can be Split into:

Emulsion

Polymer Modified

Roadways

Waterproofing

Adhesives