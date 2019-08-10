Blackmagic Design Has Launched a New 6K Pocket Camera for US$2,495

Blackmagic Design has launched a new Pocket Film(s) Camera as a follow-up to the 4K video powerhouse it released last year. The corporate’s new handheld digital camera is a 6K model with a full Super 35 size HDR picture sensor, which is more significant than its predecessors. It can document in industry-standard 10-bit Apple ProRes as much as 4K or in 12-bit Blackmagic RAW video — a format that may protect the quality of sensor data — as much as 6K. Additionally, it may record full-resolution videos at up to 60fps.

Blackmagic says the gadget can protect more detail in the image’s lightest and darkest elements than more straightforward video cameras can, due to the truth that it provides 13 stops of dynamic vary. That may allow you to seize clear and detailed images even though they are, for example, taken from a darkened interior with sunlight streaming in.

The camera’s EF lens mount operates with lenses from various brands like Canon, Sigma, and Zeiss so that you can use your present collection. And from its larger sensor and EF mount, you may be able to capture photographs with a more superficial depth of field than its predecessor can, with themes that stand out more against a blurred background.

Blackmagic also announced that DaVinci Resolve 16.1 Beta is now obtainable, with new options like Smart Indicators for edits and transitions, a “Boring Detector” that skips elements for review, and a Sync Bin for clever multicamera editing. It additionally launched the RAW Speed Test tool that will assist Mac users in figuring out how effectively their computers can handle RAW footage.

The Pocket Cinema Camera 6K (BMPCC 6K) is now available from resellers worldwide for US$2,495. Whereas that’s not pocket change, it is extra affordable than rival 6K cameras like Panasonic’s S1H, and a portion of the price of comparable RAW cameras from RED and ARRI.