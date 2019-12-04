Bleached Kraft Pulp Market By Product Type, Applications, Market Dynamics, Manufacturer and Regional Analysis By 2023

Bleached Kraft Pulp market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 2.78% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Bleached Kraft Pulp market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

Bleached kraft pulp is a pulp produced from softwood and hardwood tree species by implementing the kraft pulping process, which is bleached later to produce BKP. Our kraft pulp market analysis considers sales from products including bleached softwood kraft pulp and bleached hardwood kraft pulp. Our analysis also considers the sales of kraft pulp in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the bleached hardwood kraft pulp segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

List of the Key Players of Bleached Kraft Pulp:

Celulosa Arauco y ConstituciÃ³n SA

Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA

Mondi Group

Suzano SA

UPM-Kymmene Corp.

The report contains detailed information about the following points:

This report focuses on the global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and etc., major types, major applications from global and major regions such as Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and etc.

Market Dynamics:

Increased adoption of hygiene products Change in the buying pattern of consumers, the participation of women in the labor force, and rise in the working population have resulted in an increased demand for hygiene products such as tissue papers. This drives the need for bleached kraft pulp as it is extensively used in the manufacturing of hygiene products. The increase in sales of hygiene products will lead to the expansion of the global kraft pulp market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

With the presence of several major players, the global kraft pulp market is fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading kraft pulp manufacturers, that include Celulosa Arauco y ConstituciÃ³n SA, Eldorado Brasil Celulose SA, Mondi Group, Suzano SA, and UPM-Kymmene Corp. Also, the kraft pulp market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

