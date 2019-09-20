Blockchain Finance Market 2019 Global Market Growth, Trends, Revenue, Share and Demands Research Report

Global “Blockchain Finance Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state also focuses on the key players, regions, types, applications, production, consumption, imports & exports analysis, and consumption forecast. Blockchain Finance Market 2019-2025 report enlists several important factors, starting from the basics to advanced market intelligence which play a crucial part in strategizing.
Global Blockchain Finance Market Covers the Following Leading Manufacturers:
Know About Blockchain Finance Market:
Block chain finance is the application of block chain technology in the financial field. Financial services industry is the driving force of global economic development, and is also one of the most centralization industries. The asymmetric information between the two parties in the financial market leads to the failure to establish an effective credit mechanism. There are a large number of central credit intermediaries and information intermediaries in the industrial chain, which slows the efficiency of the system and increases the cost of funds. The open and no tampering properties of block chain technology provide the possibility for the centralization of the trust mechanism, and have the potential to change the financial infrastructure. All kinds of financial assets, such as equity, bond, bill, warehouse receipt and fund share, can be integrated into the block chain books, and become the digital assets of the chain, in the block chain. Store, transfer, and trade. It has a broad prospect of application in the financial field. For example, it has a typical application in cross-border payment, insurance claims, securities trading, bills and so on. Other segements include Proof of equity and exchange stock exchange，Financial audit，loyalty and rewards.
Block chain finance is the application of blockchain technology in the financial field. Blockchain Finance can be classified to IT Solution, FinTech, Bank, Consulting, and Exchange and Other by the providers’ business type, and IT Solution is leading the growing market at present.
There are many providers in Blockchain Finance industry, among them, IBM, Ripple, Rubix by Deloitte, Accenture, Distributed Ledger, Technologies, Oklink, Nasdaq Linq, Oracle, AWS, Citi Bank, Ant Financial, JD Financial, Qihoo 360, Tecent, Baidu, Huawei, Bitspark and SAP are the key players in the global Blockchain Finance market.
In 2018, the global Blockchain Finance market size was 2300 million US$ and it is expected to reach 17470 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 33.6% during 2019-2025.
New Technology Market by Applications:
New Technology Market by Types:
Market size split by Region: – North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa
