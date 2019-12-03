Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market 2019 Global Share, Growth, Size, Opportunities, Trends, Regional Overview, Leading Company Analysis, And Key Country Forecast to 2024

"Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market"2019 Industry Research report provides a Business exploration of vital market dynamics and their recent trends, along with relevant market segments. Mostly, classified on the segments of major players, CAGR, product types, applications/end-user and global regions covering North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle-East,& Africa and Asia-Pacific.

global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market report conducts a qualitative analysis to present the key manufacturer's profile, market share, market size, sales volume, gross margin analysis. All the key regions covered in report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. The Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market share and market outlook of each region from 2019-2023 are presented in this report.

Blockchain is an emerging technology that maintains a decentralized database of historical records by the continuous formation of blocks in a chain. It is an open ledger that efficiently stores and manages transactions made between two entities. The blockchain technology is being adopted in various industries and applications owing to its secured transaction process. Blockchain in telecommunication and post services is used for applications such as billing, smart contracts, roaming services, and identity as a service. Major factors driving the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market is the increased use of blockchain in telecommunication and post services for designing crypto-currencies, and secure platform for monetary transactions.

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market is expected to grow at 59.3% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017Ã¢â¬â2023. In 2017, the market was led by North America with 36.1% share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 31.3% and 19.4% respectively. There has been a significant growth in the adoption of digital payment and transaction services based on blockchain technology in China, Japan, Germany, and the US. Currently, Japan is the most advanced country in the adoption of blockchain technology in various end-user applications including telecom, education & research, and BFSI. Thus, the country has become lucrative for the firms that provide blockchain in telecommunication and post services equipment, and components.

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market has been segmented based on service providers, organization size, application, digital services, platform, and region. Of all the service providers, application and solution providers accounted for the largest market share of 44.3% in 2017, with a market value of USD 17.4 million, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 60.6% during the forecast period. Based on organization size, large enterprises accounted for the largest market share of 64.1% in 2017, with a market value of USD 25.2 million, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 58.1%.

Key Players

The key players of blockchain in telecommunication and post services market include Microsoft Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Juniper Networks Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Coinbase (US), Blockchain Tech Ltd (Canada), Earthport PLC(UK), BitFury Group Ltd (US), and Atos SE(France).

Global Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market Analysis & Forecast, from 2017 to 2023

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market based on Porters five force analysis

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countriesÃ¢â¬âNorth America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world

To provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

To provide country-level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of service providers, organization size, application, digital services, platform, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market

Target Audience

Blockchain service providers

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Middleware Providers

Telecom Vendors

Communication Service Providers

Key Findings

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market is expected to reach USD 641.80 million by 2023.

Based on the service providers, the application and solution provider segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 17.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with a 60.6% CAGR in the forecast period.

Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 25.2 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 58.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on application, payment & transaction segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 9.8 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 61.5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the digital services, the digital asset transaction segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 8.4 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 60.4% CAGR in the forecast period

Based on the platform, the Ethereum segment is expected to lead the market by generating the highest revenue of USD 9.1 million in 2017 and is expected to grow with 60.8% CAGR in the forecast period.

Geographically, North America has been projected to hold the largest market share in the global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market, followed by Europe.

Regional and Country Analysis of Blockchain in telecommunication and post services Market Estimation and Forecast

The global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market, by region, is led by North America with the CAGR of 58.3% during the forecast period. Europe has successfully counted on the second position in the blockchain in telecommunication and post services market with the CAGR of 59.6%. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with 60.7% CAGR. However, the rest of the world is growing with a slow growth rate with the CAGR of 59.1% during the forecast period.

The report on the global blockchain in telecommunication and post services market also covers the following country-level analysis:

North America

oUS

oCanada

oMexico

Europe

oUK

oGermany

oFrance

oRest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oRest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the world

Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market Analyse according to leading players, Competitive landscape, geographical regions, top manufacturers, types, and applications forecast over a period of 2019 to 2023. Geographically, this report is divided into many key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and rate of Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market 2019 in these regions, from 2018 to 2023 (forecast), covering: North America, China, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, India.

The Objectives of this report are:

To define, describe, and analyze the Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market on the basis of product type, application, and region

To forecast and analyze the size of the Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market (in terms of value) in six key regions, namely, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Central & Eastern Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, and South America

To forecast and analyze the Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market at country-level in each region

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trends and its contribution to the Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market

To analyze opportunities in the Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market for stakeholders by identifying high-growth segments of the market

Key Questions Answered in Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services market report:

What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market Report Provides Comprehensive Analysis as Following:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market size & shares

Market trends and dynamics

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Market Analysis and Segmentation

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services trade

Marketing Channel Development Trend

Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market Positioning

Pricing Strategy

Brand Strategy

Target consumer

Distributors/Traders List enclosed in Positioning Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market

Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market report provides you a visible, one-stop breakdown of the leading product, submarkets and market leaders revenue forecasts till 2023. In conclusion, Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market 2019 report presents the descriptive analysis of the Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market Major Key-players, Types, Application and Forecast Period knowledge which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Blockchain in Telecommunication and Post Services Market competitors.

