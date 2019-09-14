Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market 2019 – Industry Size, Trends, Market Overview, Growth Factors, Research Study Forecast to 2024

The “Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market” research report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Key Market Trends:

Smart Contract is Expected to Register a Significant Growth

– Smart contract is a computer-aided program that encodes the different conditions and possible outcomes and moves the currency or information across the ledger using blockchain technology. Blockchain, with the use of smart contracts, is anticipated to reduce the number of different administrative processes, which involves the deal of execution.

– The smart contract enables consumers to execute and dispatch various commodities automatically, once the trade is booked. By reducing the involvement of multiple intermediaries, Blockchain will decrease the time and costs involved in executing these transactions.

– For instance, ING and Société Générale SA decided the first oil trade by using a prototype of the blockchain platform (easy trading connect). ING also anticipated that the usage of blockchain would help to reduce its involvement in the transaction from 3 hours to 25 minutes, which results in 30% cost savings per transaction.

– The rising acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs) and the lack of coordination between consumers and charging stations have enabled the adoption of smart contract solution. Smart contracts aid the EVs to charge or discharge based upon the needs of the electric grid, which enables the vehicles to act as mobile batteries and to help stabilize the grid. Furthermore, the high adoption of smart contract solutions is expected to reduce labor costs, manual and semi-automated processes, capital costs through faster settlements, and technology costs by decreasing dependency on redundant systems.

North America is Expected to Hold Major Share

– With blockchain adoption in the energy sector, transactions such as energy trading can be recorded and settled almost instantly, with no need for an intermediary and with little need for reconciliation since all parties are using the same platform. North Americans as early technological adaptors are having significant adoption of blockchain in the energy sector.

– The region is experiencing an increasing number of investments and partnerships, since the first blockchain in energy transaction took place, in 2016, in Brooklyn, New York.

– Companies in the region are partnering with other countries or having high investments to develop products related to energy sector using blockchain technology. For instance, Bovlabs, a startup working to empower clean energy, entered into a partnership with Enchanted Rock, to test blockchain’s ability to bid into wholesale markets, with the ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas), and is expected to enter as a blockchain-based retailer in energy sector.

Detailed TOC of Blockchain Market in the Energy Sector Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence Of Variable Electricity Rates And Need For Peer To Peer Trading

4.3.2 Aggressive Spending By Venture Capitalists

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Scalability Constraints

4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Payments

5.1.2 Smart Contracts

5.1.3 Digital Identities

5.1.4 Governance, Risk, and Compliance Management

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 SAP SE (SAP)

6.1.2 Microsoft Corp

6.1.3 Accenture PLC

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 LO3 Energy Inc.

6.1.6 GREENEUM

6.1.7 Drift Marketplace Inc.

6.1.8 IOTA Foundation

6.1.9 Btl Group Ltd

6.1.10 Power Ledger Pty Ltd

6.1.11 ImpactPPA

6.1.12 Electron (Chaddenwych Services Limited)

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

