Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Competition, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Size, Type, Application by 2019-2024

Global "Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market" 2024- report describes the vital development factors, opportunities and market share of top players during the forecast period from 2019 to 2024.

A stroke is a sudden loss of blood circulation in an area of the brain which may result in loss of neurological functioning. Strokes are generally of three types Ischemic Stroke (caused due to blood clots), Hemorrhagic stroke (caused when there is a rupture in arteries) and lastly transient ischemic attack (caused when blood flow to the brain is blocked for a short time).In early 1980s the blood clot retrieval devices used for endovascular revascularization were based on intra-arterial and selective thrombolytic agents. Another methodology proposed was the use of a combination of intra-arterial thrombolytic and use of ultrasound to disrupt the clot. The clot retrieval process is performed within eight hours of the onset of stroke symptoms, the whole process of blood clot retrieval takes about two hours..

Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Boston Scientific Corporation

Argon Medical Devices

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Penumbra

AngioDynamics

Johnson and Johnson

Bayer HealthCare and many more. Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market can be Split into:

Mechanical Embolus Removal Devices

Penumbra Blood Clot Retrieval Devices

Stent Retrievers

Ultrasound Assisted Devices. By Applications, the Blood Clot Retrieval Devices Market can be Split into:

Hospitals

Diagnostic Centers

Clinics