Blood Collection Market 2019 Industry Demand, Share, Global Trend, Industry News, Business Growth

“Blood Collection Market” report tells about the production process, raw materials and equipment suppliers, various production associated prices, historical & autonomous price, earnings, need and supply information, the actual procedure.
Short Details of Blood Collection Market Report – Blood Collection is used in venous blood and arterial blood collection process.
Global Blood Collection market competition by top manufacturers
- Becton Dickinson
- Terumo
- Greiner Bio One
- Medtronic
- SEKISUI Medical
- Sarstedt
- Narang Medical
- F.L. Medical
- Improve-medical
- Hongyu Medical
- TUD
- SanLI
- Gong Dong
- CDRICH
- SZBOON
The classification of blood collection includes serum separating tubes, EDTA tubes, plasma separation tube and other. The proportion of EDTA tubes in 2015 is about 42.3%, and the proportion of serum separating tubes in 2015 is about 39.4%. They are the most popular blood bolection tubes.
Blood collection is widely used in venous blood collection and capillary blood collection. The most proportion of blood collection is used in venous blood collection, and the market share in 2015 is about 64.8%.
Market competition is intense between the giant. Becton Dickinson, Terumo, Greiner Bio One, Medtronic, SEKISUI Medical, Sarstedt, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
The global Blood Collection market is valued at 3590 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5500 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Blood Collection.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Blood Collection market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Blood Collection market by product type and applications/end industries.
By the product type, the market is primarily split into
By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments
