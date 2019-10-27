Blood Collection Tubes Market 2019: Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Opportunities to 2024

Global “Blood Collection Tubes Market” Report cover definite aggressive standpoint including the piece of the overall industry and profiles of the key members working in the worldwide market. The Blood Collection Tubes market report gives a top to bottom diagram of Product Specification, innovation, product type and production analysis considering major factors, such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

About Blood Collection Tubes

A Blood Collection is a sterile glass or plastic tube with a closure that is evacuated to create a vacuum inside the tube facilitating the draw of a predetermined volume of liquid. Most commonly used to collect blood samples in venipuncture, they are also used as urine collection tubes and as serum separator tubes. Blood Collection Tubes may contain additives designed to stabilize and preserve the specimen prior to analytical testing. Tubes are available with or without a safety-engineered closure, with a variety of labeling options and closure colors as well as a range of draw volumes.

Blood Collection Tubes Market Key Players:

BD

Terumo

GBO

Medtronic

Sekisui

Sarstedt

FL Medical

Improve Medical

Hongyu Medical

TUD

Global Blood Collection Tubes market is a growing market into the Healthcare sector at present years. The Blood Collection Tubes has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Scope of the Report: This report focuses on the Blood Collection Tubes in Global market, especially in United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Blood Collection Tubes Market Types:

Serum Separating Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Plasma Separation Tubes

Others Blood Collection Tubes Market Applications:

Chemistry

Coagulation

Haematology

Chemistry

Coagulation

Haematology

Other

The classification of Blood Collection Tubes includes Serum Separating Tubes, EDTA Tubes, Plasma Separation Tubes and other. The proportion of EDTA Tubes in 2017 is about 44%, and the proportion of Serum Separating Tubes in 2017 is about 38%.

Blood Collection Tubes is application in Venous Blood Collection, Capillary Blood Collection. The most of Blood Collection Tubes is used in Venous Blood Collection, and the market share in 2017 is about 79.5%.

Europe is the largest supplier of Blood Collection Tubes, with a production market share nearly 34.3% in 2017. North America is the second largest supplier of Blood Collection Tubes, enjoying production market share about 28.4% in 2017.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 37.9% in 2017. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 22.2% in 2017.

Market competition is intense among top 5. BD, Terumo, GBO, Medtronic, Sekisui are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

In the future, the Blood Collection Tubes will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.

The worldwide market for Blood Collection Tubes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.8% over the next five years, will reach 4380 million US$ in 2024, from 3320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.