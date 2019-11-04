Blood Glucose Test Strips Market: 2019 Global Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Size, Demands, Key Players and 2024 Forecast Research Report

Global “Blood Glucose Test Strips Market” Research Report 2019-2024 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Blood Glucose Test Strips industry. The report represents a basic overview of the market status, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key drivers analysis.

The report offers detailed coverage of the Global Blood Glucose Test Strips market which includes industry chain structure, definitions, applications, and classifications. The global Blood Glucose Test Strips market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, investment plan, business strategy, opportunity, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, industry share, policy, price, revenue, and gross margins.

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Industry 2019 Market Research Report is spread across 137 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Scope of the Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report:

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce blood glucose test strips (along with glucose meters), with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into blood glucose test strips industry.

The classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2016 is about 51%.

Blood Glucose Test Strips is widely used to treat Hospital, Clinic and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Test Strips is used for household, and the sales proportion is about 73.5% in 2016.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, with a production market share nearly 36.6% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, enjoying production market share nearly 30.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 31.9% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.2%.

Market competition is intense. Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott, Panasonic (Bayer), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Blood Glucose Test Strips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Blood Glucose Test Strips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Global Blood Glucose Test Strips market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

Roche

LIFESCAN

Abbott

Panasonic (Bayer)

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

Nipro Diagnostics

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

Infopia

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Hainice Medical

SANNUO

Yicheng

Yuwell

EDAN

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Other On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Hospital

Clinic

Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Blood Glucose Test Strips market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

