Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development & Futuristic Trends to 2024

By Joann Wilson on October 28, 2019

Blood

Global “Blood Glucose Test Strips Market” report provides complete evaluation for those who are looking for Business expand in various regions, manufacturers, New entrants in the industry, Professional organisation/solutions providers, Government bodies, financial speculators and private value firms.

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Blood Glucose Test Strips including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Blood Glucose Test Strips investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Blood Glucose Test Strips:

Blood Glucose Test Strips are simple plastic strips that are used with a glucose meter to monitor the levels of glucose in human body.

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Key Players:

  • Roche
  • LIFESCAN
  • Abbott
  • Panasonic (Bayer)
  • ARKRAY
  • I-SENS
  • Omron
  • B. Braun
  • Nipro Diagnostics
  • 77 Elektronika
  • AgaMatrix
  • Infopia
  • ALL Medicus
  • Terumo
  • Hainice Medical
  • SANNUO
  • Yicheng
  • Yuwell
  • EDAN

  • Blood Glucose Test Strips market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Blood Glucose Test Strips has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Types:

  • Glucose Oxidase
  • Glucose Dehydrogenase
  • Other

    Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Applications:

  • Hospital
  • Clinic
  • Household

    Scope of the Report:

  • Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce blood glucose test strips (along with glucose meters), with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into blood glucose test strips industry.
  • The classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2016 is about 51%.
  • Blood Glucose Test Strips is widely used to treat Hospital, Clinic and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Test Strips is used for household, and the sales proportion is about 73.5% in 2016.
  • Europe region is the largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, with a production market share nearly 36.6% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, enjoying production market share nearly 30.7% in 2016.
  • North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 31.9% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.2%.
  • Market competition is intense. Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott, Panasonic (Bayer), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.
  • The worldwide market for Blood Glucose Test Strips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Blood Glucose Test Strips in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Blood Glucose Test Strips market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Blood Glucose Test Strips production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Blood Glucose Test Strips market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Blood Glucose Test Strips market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Blood Glucose Test Strips market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Blood Glucose Test Strips market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Blood Glucose Test Strips market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Blood Glucose Test Strips market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Blood Glucose Test Strips industry.

    1 Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Blood Glucose Test Strips Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Blood Glucose Test Strips Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Blood Glucose Test Strips Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Blood Glucose Test Strips Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

    Joann Wilson
