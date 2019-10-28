Blood Glucose Test Strips Market 2019 Strategy Assessment, Development & Futuristic Trends to 2024

Reports presents an in-depth assessment of the Blood Glucose Test Strips including enabling technologies, key trends, market drivers, challenges, standardization, regulatory landscape, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Blood Glucose Test Strips investments from 2019 till 2024.

About Blood Glucose Test Strips:

Blood Glucose Test Strips are simple plastic strips that are used with a glucose meter to monitor the levels of glucose in human body.

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Key Players:

Roche

LIFESCAN

Abbott

Panasonic (Bayer)

ARKRAY

I-SENS

Omron

B. Braun

Nipro Diagnostics

77 Elektronika

AgaMatrix

Infopia

ALL Medicus

Terumo

Hainice Medical

SANNUO

Yicheng

Yuwell

EDAN

Blood Glucose Test Strips market is a growing market into the C1 sector at present years. The Blood Glucose Test Strips has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years. Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Types:

Glucose Oxidase

Glucose Dehydrogenase

Other Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Applications:

Hospital

Clinic

Household Scope of the Report:

Along with the development of Chinese domestic technology, there is a lot Chinese local manufacturer can produce blood glucose test strips (along with glucose meters), with the increasing demand, more and more manufactures will go into blood glucose test strips industry.

The classification of Blood Glucose Test Strips includes Glucose Oxidase, Glucose Dehydrogenase and other, and the proportion of Glucose Oxidase in 2016 is about 51%.

Blood Glucose Test Strips is widely used to treat Hospital, Clinic and Household. The most proportion of Blood Glucose Test Strips is used for household, and the sales proportion is about 73.5% in 2016.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, with a production market share nearly 36.6% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Blood Glucose Test Strips, enjoying production market share nearly 30.7% in 2016.

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 31.9% in 2016. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.2%.

Market competition is intense. Roche, LIFESCAN, Abbott, Panasonic (Bayer), etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry.

The worldwide market for Blood Glucose Test Strips is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.4% over the next five years, will reach 1190 million US$ in 2024, from 870 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.