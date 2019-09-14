Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2019-2024

The “Blood Glucose Test Strips Market” research report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Blood Glucose Test Strips market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Blood Glucose Test Strips market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Market Overview:

Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report Highlights: –

The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.

The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.

The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.

The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.

The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.

The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245403

Key Market Trends: – Increased Awareness Among Type 2 Diabetic Patients is Driving the Blood Glucose Test Strips Market

Due to the ease in handling glucometers, patients are now preferring to use them for their personal use (home use).

Measuring blood glucose levels is essential to take or alter the medication accordingly, especially insulin users. Within seconds, glucometers provide the blood glucose levels with accuracy. There is constant upgradation in glucometers for better use and more efficiency.

Approximately 10% of diabetic population contributes to Type 1 diabetes and 90% contributes to Type 2 diabetes.

About 90% of Type 1 patients are using glucometer in their daily routines, and 25% of Type 2 patients are using the glucometers.

Due to the sedentary lifestyle, the blood glucose levels for Type 2 diabetes patients are not under control, and this is causing the patients to regularly monitor their blood glucose levels to avoid further complications of diabetes.

Thus, the aforementioned factor has increased the demand for the blood glucose test strips market.

North America to Dominate the Market

Globally, North America accounted for the largest share of 58.33% in 2017, owing to the availability of healthcare reimbursements and the fastest adoption rate for new medical technologies.

Europe is also a leading region in the global blood glucose test strips market. North America is the fastest-growing region for the market and portrays a massive potential for growth in the future, due to the increasing government initiatives to combat diabetes and corporate investments to streamline R&D in diabetes.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245403

Detailed TOC of Blood Glucose Test Strips Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Component (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.1.1 Blood Glucose Test Strips

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Hospital (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Personal (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.1.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.1.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 France (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.2.7.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.2.7.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3 Latin America

5.3.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.3.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.3.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.3 China (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.4 India (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.7.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.7.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.8.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.8.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.9.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.9.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.10.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.10.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.4.11 Rest of Asia-Pacific (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.4.11.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.4.11.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.1.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.1.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.2.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.2.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.3.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.3.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.4.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.4.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.5.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.5.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle & Africa (Value and Volume, 2012-2024)

5.3.5.6.1 By Component (Blood Glucose Test Strips)

5.3.5.6.2 By End User (Hospital and Home)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type 1 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type 2 Diabetes Population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 COMPANY PROFILES

7.1.1 Abbott Diabetes Care

7.1.2 Roche

7.1.3 Johnson & Johnson

7.1.4 Arkray

7.1.5 Ascensia Diabetes Care

7.1.6 Agamatrix Inc.

7.1.7 Bionime Corporation

7.1.8 Acon

7.1.9 Trivida

7.1.10 Rossmax

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Cemented Carbide Market 2019 to 2025 Structure with Top down & Bottom up Approach, Technological Trends – Global Forecast Report

Yoga Pants & Capris Market 2019: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Challenges & Global Industry Analysis By 2025

RFID Lock Market 2019 – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2019 – 2023 | Industry Research.co