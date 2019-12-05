Blood Group Typing Market Present Competitive Scenario With Key Vendors With Market Their Market Size 2019

Blood Group Typing market is projected to rise at a stable rate and will post CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 9.82% during 2019-2023. The research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. The Blood Group Typing market 2019 report consists of the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players.

In recent years, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes and cancer among individuals is leading to a rising demand for early diagnosis for better patient care. Blood group testing is necessary for cancer patients, as the disease may require blood transfusion for treatment. Blood products such as platelets used for treating cancer patients have a shorter shelf-life, which increases the demand for blood products. The increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, coupled with the demand for early diagnosis through blood group typing, has significantly led to the growth of the market . Ouranalysts have predicted that the blood group typing market will register a CAGR of almost 10% by 2023.

List of the Key Players of Blood Group Typing:

Agena Bioscience

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher

Merck KGaA