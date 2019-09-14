Blood Transfusion Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2019 – 2024

The “Blood Transfusion Market” 2019-2024 research report provides a detailed overview of industry. It covers the growth aspects of industry. Blood Transfusion market report includes key strategies and the effect of key players in the Blood Transfusion market. Additionally, it provides the market revenue, share, SWOT analysis, growth factors of company as well as manufacturers in the market.

Scope of the Report:

Key Market Trends:

The Pathogen Reduction System is Expected to have the Largest Market Size

The pathogen reduction system segment of the blood transfusion market is believed to have the largest market size and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.50% over the forecast period. The demand for pathogen reduction system is growing with the emergence of a cost-effective and innovative solution to inactivate or reduce the risk of infection. For example, the INTERCEPT Blood System from Cerus Corporation has significantly enhanced blood safety at more than 100 blood centers, worldwide.

The apheresis device segment is expected to be the second-largest market with a CAGR of 5.80%. It is used primarily for the treatment of leukostasis, caused by elevated white blood count in leukemia. It is also used in severe rheumatoid arthritis, to reduce the risk of antibody-mediated rejection of organ during, systemic lupus, Goodpasture syndrome, polymyositis or dermatomycosis, and preeclampsia and eclampsia in pregnancy.

North America Dominates the Blood Transfusion Market

North America currently dominates the market for blood transfusion and is expected to remain strong in the future due to an increasing number of trauma cases and surgical procedures, which are driving the demand for blood transfusion. The United States holds the majority of the market in North America, primarily due to the increase in road accidents and rising prevalence of chronic diseases. According to the data published by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, in 2016, there were 34,439 fatal motor vehicle crashes in the United States, out of which, 37,461 deaths occurred. It resulted in 11.6 deaths per 100,000 people.

Also, as per the estimates of the American National Red Cross, approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day, and nearly 21 million blood components are transfused each year in the country. This indicates the rising demand for blood transfusion in the United States. These statistics also indicate the high requirement for blood transfusion products. Thus, ensuring a consistent supply of these products is crucial to support the growing healthcare requirements in the region.

Detailed TOC of Blood Transfusion Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures

4.2.2 Rise in the Number of Blood Disorders

4.2.3 Increasing Accidents and Trauma Cases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

4.3.2 High Costs Associated with Handling of Blood and its Components

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Blood Bag and Accessory

5.1.2 Blood Mixer

5.1.3 Fridge and Freezer

5.1.4 Filter

5.1.4.1 Inline Filter

5.1.4.2 Dockable Filter

5.1.5 Blood Component Separator

5.1.6 Apheresis Device

5.1.7 Pathogen Reduction System

5.1.8 Consumables and Supplies

5.1.9 Other Products

5.2 By End-user

5.2.1 Hospital

5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.2.3 Blood Bank

5.2.4 Other End-users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Immucor Inc.

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson

6.1.3 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.4 Terumo Corporation

6.1.5 Grifols SA

6.1.6 Kaneka Corporation

6.1.7 Fresenius Kabi

6.1.8 Haemonetics Corporation

6.1.9 Macopharma SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

