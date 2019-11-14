 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Blowout Preventer Market by Manufactures, Types, Applications and Countries 2019-2024

By Joann Wilson on November 14, 2019

Blowout Preventer

Global Blowout Preventer Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process. Blowout Preventer Market Report also covers manufacturers, regions, types, applications, development factors, opportunities, challenges faced by Blowout Preventer industry.

Geographically, Blowout Preventer Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Blowout Preventer including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Blowout Preventer Market Repot:

  • E Oil & Gas
  • Cameron
  • National Oilwell Varco
  • Uztel
  • Rongsheng Machinery
  • Halliburton
  • OJSC NaftaGaz
  • MSP/DRILEX
  • Jiangsu Xinde
  • Fountain Petro
  • Control Flow
  • GCOP
  • Jiangsu Jinshi
  • Well Control
  • Shenkai
  • NETS

  • About Blowout Preventer:

    Blowout Preventer (BOP) is a safety device used to “prevent” the uncontrolled flow of liquids and gases during well drilling operations.

    Blowout Preventer Industry report begins with a basic Blowout Preventer market overview. It also acts as a vital tool to industries active across the value chain and for new entrants by enabling them to take advantage of the opportunities and develop business strategies.

    Blowout Preventer Market Types:

  • Annular BOP
  • Ram BOP

    Blowout Preventer Market Applications:

  • Onshore Wells
  • Offshore Wells

    Questions Answered in the report:

    • What will the market growth rate of Blowout Preventer market in 2024?
    • What are the key factors driving the global Blowout Preventer?
    • Who are the key manufacturers in Blowout Preventer space?
    • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Blowout Preventer?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Blowout Preventer market?
    • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of market?
    • What are the Blowout Preventer opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Blowout Preventer market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Blowout Preventer market?

    Scope of Report:

  • Blowout Preventer industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is GE Oil & Gas, accounting for 18.6% percent market share in value in 2015, followed by Cameron, National Oilwell Varco, Uztel and Rongsheng Machinery, these five Manufacturers accounting for 64% of total market revenue in 2015. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.
  • The Blowout Preventer market scale is likely to continue to increase in the next few years. Although sales of Blowout Preventer brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support do not enter into the Blowout Preventer field abruptly.
  • The worldwide market for Blowout Preventer is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -0.2% over the next five years, will reach 9040 million US$ in 2024, from 9170 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Blowout Preventer in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    In the end, the report focusses on Blowout Preventer Market major leading market players in Blowout Preventer industry area with information such as company profile of keyword market, sales volume, price, gross margin of keyword industry and contact information. Global Blowout Preventer Industry report also includes Blowout Preventer Upstream raw materials and Blowout Preventer downstream consumers analysis.

    No.of Pages: 139

    1 Blowout Preventer Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Blowout Preventer by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2019

    1.3 Global Blowout Preventer Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Blowout Preventer Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Blowout Preventer Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Blowout Preventer Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Blowout Preventer Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Blowout Preventer Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Blowout Preventer Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

