Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market 2019 Analysis and In-Depth Research on Market Dynamics, Trends, Emerging Growth Factors and Forecasts To 2025

By Joann Wilson on November 10, 2019

Bluetooth Low Energy IC_tagg

Global “Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market” report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market. The Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales market report focuses on global major leading companies providing information such as company profiles, sales, sales revenue, market share and contact information.

Know About Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market: 

Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE, colloquially BLE, formerly marketed as Bluetooth Smart) is a wireless personal area network technology designed and marketed by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) aimed at novel applications in the healthcare, fitness, beacons, security, and home entertainment industries.The market for Bluetooth Low Energy IC is concentrated with players such as Nordic, TI, Dialog, Qualcomm (CSR), Cypress, Silabs, Microchip, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, NXP, Realtek, AKM, Renesas, Telink the global leading suppliers.China is the worldâs second largest economy and Asiaâs biggest market for BLE technology. It has made fast advances in areas such as education, infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing, academic publishing, patents and commercial applications. It is now, in some areas and by some measures, a world leader. China manufactures more than half of the worldâs electronic goods and thus provides the largest potential for adoption of the BLE technology.The global Bluetooth Low Energy IC market is valued at 390 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 1620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Bluetooth Low Energy IC market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Top Key Manufacturers in Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market:

  • Nordic
  • TI
  • Dialog
  • Qualcomm (CSR)
  • Cypress
  • Silabs
  • Microchip
  • Toshiba
  • STMicroelectronics
  • NXP
  • Realtek
  • AKM
  • Renesas
  • Telink

    Regions covered in the Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market report are USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa.

    Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market by Applications:

  • Healthcare
  • Beacons
  • Smart Home
  • Automotive
  • Others

    Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market by Types:

  • Bluetooth 4.0
  • Bluetooth 4.x
  • Bluetooth 5.x

    Major Points from Table of Contents:
    1 Study Coverage
    1.1 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Product
    1.2 Market Segments
    1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
    1.4 Market by Type
    1.4.1 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Size Growth Rate by Product
    1.5 Market by End User
    1.5.1 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Size Growth Rate by End User
    1.6 Study Objectives
    1.7 Years Considered

    2 Executive Summary
    2.1 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Size
    2.1.1 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue 2014-2025
    2.1.2 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales 2014-2025
    2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Growth Rate by Regions
    2.2.1 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales by Regions
    2.2.2 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue by Regions

    3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers
    3.1 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.1 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales by Manufacturers
    3.1.2 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales Market Share by Manufacturers
    3.1.3 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
    3.2 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue by Manufacturers
    3.2.1 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.2.2 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2018)
    3.3 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Price by Manufacturers
    3.4 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
    3.4.1 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
    3.4.2 Manufacturers Bluetooth Low Energy IC Product Type
    3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market
    3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

    4 Breakdown Data by Product
    4.1 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales by Product
    4.2 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue by Product
    4.3 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Price by Product

    5 Breakdown Data by End User
    5.1 Overview
    5.2 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Breakdown Data by End User

    6 North America
    6.1 North America Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Countries
    6.1.1 North America Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales by Countries
    6.1.2 North America Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue by Countries
    6.1.3 United States
    6.1.4 Canada
    6.1.5 Mexico
    6.2 North America Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Product
    6.3 North America Bluetooth Low Energy IC by End User

    7 Europe
    7.1 Europe Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Countries
    7.1.1 Europe Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales by Countries
    7.1.2 Europe Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue by Countries
    7.1.3 Germany
    7.1.4 France
    7.1.5 UK
    7.1.6 Italy
    7.1.7 Russia
    7.2 Europe Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Product
    7.3 Europe Bluetooth Low Energy IC by End User

    8 Asia Pacific
    8.1 Asia Pacific Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Countries
    8.1.1 Asia Pacific Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales by Countries
    8.1.2 Asia Pacific Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue by Countries
    8.1.3 China
    8.1.4 Japan
    8.1.5 Korea
    8.1.6 India
    8.1.7 Australia
    8.1.8 Indonesia
    8.1.9 Malaysia
    8.1.10 Philippines
    8.1.11 Thailand
    8.1.12 Vietnam
    8.1.13 Singapore
    8.2 Asia Pacific Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Product
    8.3 Asia Pacific Bluetooth Low Energy IC by End User

    9 Central & South America
    9.1 Central & South America Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Countries
    9.1.1 Central & South America Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales by Countries
    9.1.2 Central & South America Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue by Countries
    9.1.3 Brazil
    9.2 Central & South America Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Product
    9.3 Central & South America Bluetooth Low Energy IC by End User

    10 Middle East and Africa
    10.1 Middle East and Africa Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Countries
    10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales by Countries
    10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue by Countries
    10.1.3 GCC Countries
    10.1.4 Turkey
    10.1.5 Egypt
    10.1.6 South Africa
    10.2 Middle East and Africa Bluetooth Low Energy IC by Product
    10.3 Middle East and Africa Bluetooth Low Energy IC by End User

    11 Company Profiles

    12 Future Forecast
    12.1 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Forecast by Regions
    12.1.1 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.1.2 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue Forecast by Regions 2018-2025
    12.2 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Forecast by Product
    12.2.1 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Sales Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.2.2 Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Revenue Forecast by Product 2018-2025
    12.3 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Forecast by End User
    12.4 North America Bluetooth Low Energy IC Forecast
    12.5 Europe Bluetooth Low Energy IC Forecast
    12.6 Asia Pacific Bluetooth Low Energy IC Forecast
    12.7 Central & South America Bluetooth Low Energy IC Forecast
    12.8 Middle East and Africa Bluetooth Low Energy IC Forecast

    13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
    13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
    13.2 Market Challenges
    13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
    13.4 Macroscopic Indicators

    14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
    14.1 Value Chain Analysis
    14.2 Bluetooth Low Energy IC Customers
    14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
    14.3.1 Sales Channels
    14.3.2 Distributors

    15 Research Findings and Conclusion

    16 Appendix
    16.1 Research Methodology
    16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
    16.1.2 Data Source
    16.2 Author Details
    16.3 Disclaimer

    Continued…

