Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Report 2019: Extensive Details with Technological Innovations, Important Outcomes and Future Scope 2024

The report titled “Global Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market 2019 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, forecast to 2024” provides an in-depth analysis of the global Bluetooth Low Energy IC market with detailed analysis of market size and growth. The Bluetooth Low Energy IC analysis contains market by value, market share by product and by region. The report also provides the detailed analysis of the Bluetooth Low Energy IC in terms of value globally.

Report provides major manufacturers study details with their business overview, sales, price, revenue, gross margin and market share and competition by manufacturer (2017-2018). Some of the Key Players are:

Nordic

TI

Dialog

Qualcomm (CSR)

Cypress

Silabs

Microchip

Toshiba

STMicroelectronics

NXP

Realtek

AKM

Renesas

Telink “Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE, colloquially BLE, formerly marketed as Bluetooth Smart) is a wireless personal area network technology designed and marketed by the Bluetooth Special Interest Group (Bluetooth SIG) aimed at novel applications in the healthcare, fitness, beacons, security, and home entertainment industries.” Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Segments by Type:

Bluetooth 4.0

Bluetooth 4.x

Bluetooth 5.x Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Segments by Application:

Healthcare

Beacons

Smart Home

Automotive

The market for Bluetooth Low Energy IC is concentrated with players such as Nordic, TI, Dialog, Qualcomm (CSR), Cypress, Silabs, Microchip, Toshiba, STMicroelectronics, NXP, Realtek, AKM, Renesas, Telink the global leading suppliers.

China is the worlds second largest economy and Asias biggest market for BLE technology. It has made fast advances in areas such as education, infrastructure, high-tech manufacturing, academic publishing, patents and commercial applications. It is now, in some areas and by some measures, a world leader. China manufactures more than half of the worlds electronic goods and thus provides the largest potential for adoption of the BLE technology.

The worldwide market for Bluetooth Low Energy IC is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 22.1% over the next five years, will reach 1070 million US$ in 2024, from 390 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.