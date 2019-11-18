Body Contouring Devices Market Size 2019: Manufacturing Base and Participants, Commercial Summary, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Global Forecast 2024

Global “Body Contouring Devices market” Research Report 2019-2024 is the complete study of the Body Contouring Devices market. The content contains latest technology, industry drivers, geographic trends, market statistics, market forecasts, producers, and equipment suppliers. The report primarily introduced the Body Contouring Devices basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, containing the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market development rate and forecast etc.

Body contouring is a surgical procedure that involves alteration of the body parts such as torso, upper arms, thighs, buttocks, and chest with an intention to improve the overall appearance of the body. This is more effective for those who already have gone through massive weight loss and want to get rid of excess skin and remaining fats from their body. The various body contouring procedures available are body lift, bra line back lift, body fat transfer, implants and abdominal etching. Body lift is a common body contouring surgical procedure meant to remove the sagging skin and excess fat from the abdomen, thighs and the buttocks. Body fat transfer involves the transfer of fat from one place of the body to another place of the body in order to augment it. To carry out these procedures various medical devices are used such as fat reduction devices (liposuction devices) and skin tightening devices (skin tightening hand pieces)..

Body Contouring Devices Market Segment by Manufacturers includes:

Lumenis

Cynosure

Meridian

Alma Lasers

Celeste

Syneron Medical

Zeltiq Aesthetics

VLCC Healthcare

Asclepion

Lutronic

Cutera

Fotona

Misonix Inc.

Sanuwave Health Inc.

Palomar Medical Technologies Inc.

Dynatronics

Ilooda

Sound Surgical Technologies LLC.

Chromogenex Technologies LTD

Pollogen Ltd.

Invasix Ltd

UltraShape Ltd.

Solta Medical Inc.

Medicis Pharmaceutical Corporation

Erchonia Inc.

Sientra Inc.

and many more. Body Contouring Devices Market Segment by Regions includes: North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

(USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America, Middle East and Africa. By Types, the Body Contouring Devices Market can be Split into:

Skin Tightening and Resurfacing

Cellulite Treatment

Liposuction

Other. By Applications, the Body Contouring Devices Market can be Split into:

Hospitals

Beauty Orthopedic Hospitals