Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market 2019 Size, Opportunities, Growth, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Share and Analysis to 2024

By Joann Wilson on November 11, 2019

Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera)

Global “Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Marketoffers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

  • TASERÂ InternationalÂ (AXON)
  • Digital Ally
  • VIEVU
  • Reveal
  • Safety Innovations
  • Panasonic
  • Pinnacle Response
  • PRO-VISION Video Systems
  • Shenzhen AEE Technology
  • Safety Vision LLC
  • GoPro (Intrensic)
  • Transcend Information
  • Wolfcom Enterprises
  • Veho (MUVI)
  • 10-8 Video Systems LLC
  • Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology
  • Pannin Technologies
  • MaxSur

  • The report provides a basic overview of the Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.

    Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market Types:

  • Recording Type
  • Recording and Live Streaming Type

    Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market Applications:

  • Local Police
  • Special Law Enforcement Agencies
  • Civil Usage

    Finally, the Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) market report gives detail insight of sales channel, distributors, traders and dealers, sales channel, direct marketing, indirect marketing, marketing channel future trend, distributors, traders and dealers, research findings and conclusion, appendix, methodology, analyst introduction, data source.

    In a word, the Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) market report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

    Scope of Report:

  • On the basis of type, the body-worn camera market is segmented into recording type and recording and live streaming type. The recording type segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market.
  • End-users, included in this market are local police, special law enforcement agencies and civil usage. The local police application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.
  • Based on regions, the global body-worn camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to account for the largest share and Asia is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.
  • Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.
  • The worldwide market for Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 38.3% over the next five years, will reach 2980 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    No.of Pages: 136

    1 Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market Overview

    1.1 Product Overview and Scope

    1.2 Classification of Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) by Types

    1.2.1 Global Market Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

    1.2.2 Global Market Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

    1.3 Global Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market by Application

    1.3.1 Global Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

    1.4 Global Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market by Regions

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture 1

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.2 Manufacture 2

    2.2.1 Business Overview

    2.2.2 Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Type and Applications

    2.2.2.1 Product A

    2.2.2.2 Product B

    More..

    3 Global Market Competition, by Players

    3.1 Global Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

    3.2 Market Concentration Rate

    3.2.1 Top 5 Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Players Market Share

    3.2.2 Top 10 Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Players Market Share

    3.3 Market Competition Trend

    4 Global Market Size by Regions

    4.1 Global Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Revenue and Market Share by Regions

    4.2 North America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.3 Europe Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.4 Asia-Pacific Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.5 South America Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    4.6 Middle East and Africa Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

    Continued..

