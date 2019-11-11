Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market 2019 Size, Opportunities, Growth, Drivers, Trends, Demand, Share and Analysis to 2024

Global “Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market” offers comprehensive analysis of industry status and outlook of major regions based on of key players, countries, product types, and end industries. This report focuses on the Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) in Global market, especially in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, North America, India. Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers:

TASERÂ InternationalÂ (AXON)

Digital Ally

VIEVU

Reveal

Safety Innovations

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

PRO-VISION Video Systems

Shenzhen AEE Technology

Safety Vision LLC

GoPro (Intrensic)

Transcend Information

Wolfcom Enterprises

Veho (MUVI)

10-8 Video Systems LLC

Shenzhen Eeyelog Technology

Pannin Technologies

MaxSur

The report provides a basic overview of the Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) industry including definitions, classifications, Applications and industry chain structure. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2019 through 2024. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market Types:

Recording Type

Recording and Live Streaming Type Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) Market Applications:

Local Police

Special Law Enforcement Agencies

Civil Usage

On the basis of type, the body-worn camera market is segmented into recording type and recording and live streaming type. The recording type segment is expected to account for the larger share of the global market.

End-users, included in this market are local police, special law enforcement agencies and civil usage. The local police application is expected to account for the largest share of the global market.

Based on regions, the global body-worn camera market is segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Asia Other and the Rest of the World (ROW). North America is expected to account for the largest share and Asia is growing fastest of the market during the forecast period.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Body-Worn Camera (Body Worn Camera) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 38.3% over the next five years, will reach 2980 million US$ in 2024, from 430 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.