Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Development, Market Trends, Leading Manufacturers, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

The efficiency of the boiler majorly depends on the feedwater used. Untreated water, such as water from rivers, municipality bores and taps can cause severe damage to the boiler. Hence, its critical to completely remove, or chemically modify the various substances present in untreated water. This is an important step in all chemical process which will avoid any potential damage to the boiler. The chemicals used in treating the feedwater are called the boiler water treatment chemicals.

Based on type, the corrosion inhibitors segment is projected to lead the boiler water treatment chemicals market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. This segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of volume, between 2018 and 2023.

Based on end-use industry, the power segment is projected to lead the boiler water treatment chemicals market, in terms of volume, during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to rapid urbanization and continuously growing population across the globe.

In 2019, the market size of Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals is xx million US$ and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

Top manufacturers/players:

Ecolab

Suez

Kemira

Kurita Water Industries

Solenis

Arkema

BASF

Chemtreat

Thermax

Veolia Water Technologies

Accepta Water Treatment

Aries Chemical

Akzo Nobel

Buckman Laboratories

BWA Water Additives UK

Chemfax Products

Chemtex Speciality

Dowdupont

Eastman

Feedwater

Guardian Chemicals

Henkel

Ion Exchange

Lenntech

Vasu Chemicals

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Regions-

USA

EU

Japan

China and Others.

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Types:

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Oxygen Scavengers

Others

Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segment by Applications:

Power

Oil & Gas

Chemical & Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Pulp & Paper

Others

Detailed TOC of Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.4 Market Segment by Application

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size

2.1.1 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Regions 2014-2019

2.2.2 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Regions 2014-2019

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.1.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers 2014-2019

3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.3 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Key Manufacturers Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Market

3.6 Key Manufacturers Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Product Offered

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Sales and Revenue for Each Type

4.2 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales Market Share by Type

4.3 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Revenue Market Share by Type

4.4 Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Price by Type

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Boiler Water Treatment Chemicals Sales by Application

Continued

