Bolt (Fastener) Market 2019 Research Report includes Size, Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

Global “Bolt (Fastener) Market” 2019-2024 Research Report is an in-depth study of current scenario of the market. This report is the latest addition to repository of market research data. It covers several market dynamics ranging from the basics to advanced market intelligence which aids companies in expanding the Bolt (Fastener) market size.

About Bolt (Fastener):

Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.

Top Key Players of Bolt (Fastener) Market:

WÃ¼rth

KAMAX

Acument

Stanley

LISI Group

Araymond

Marmon

Infasco

Gem-Year

Nucor Fastener

Arconic (Alcoa)

CISER

Sundram Fasteners

TR Fastenings

Karamtara

Cooper & Turner

Tianbao Fastener

ATF

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

Oglaend System

XINXING FASTENERS

Penn Engineering

AFI Industries

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt Major Applications covered in the Bolt (Fastener) Market report are:

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO

Other Scope of Bolt (Fastener) Market:

The classification of bolts includes Half Screw Bolt, Full Screw Bolt. The proportion of Half Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 66.7%, and the proportion of Full Screw Bolt in 2016 is about 33.3%.

Bolts are application in automotive, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of bolts is used in automotive, and the market share in 2016 is about 23.8% and the proportion of machinery in 2016 is about 19.5%

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future.

The worldwide market for Bolt (Fastener) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 26500 million US$ in 2024, from 24100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.