Bolts Market 2019 Share, Size 2019 Key Player, Regions, Manufacturers Analysis, Application and Specification, Cost Analysis, Price and Gross Margin by 2019-2024

Short Details of Bolts Market Report – Bolt is a fastener consisting of a threaded pin or rod with a head at one end, designed to be inserted through holes in assembled parts and secured by a mated nut that is tightened by applying torque.

Global Bolts market competition by top manufacturers

Fastenal

KAMAX

Arconic (Alcoa)

Acument

Infasco

Dokka Fasteners

Marmon

Gem-Year

Stanley Black & Decker

LISI Group

CISER

SundramÂ Fasteners

Nucor Fastener

TR Fastenings

Tianbao Fastener

Cooper & Turner

ATF

XINXING FASTENERS

Ganter

Nitto Seiko

OglaendÂ System

PennÂ Engineering

AFI Industries

Market competition is intense. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the bolts industry will be more and more popular in the future

The worldwide market for Bolts is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.9% over the next five years, will reach 33100 million US$ in 2024, from 28700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Bolts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Half Screw Bolt

Full Screw Bolt By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Automotive

Machinery

Construction

MRO