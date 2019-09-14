 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Bone Cancer Treatment Market Growth Rate 2019 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

By Joann Wilson on September 14, 2019

Bone Cancer Treatment

TheBone Cancer Treatment Marketresearch report 2019-2024 is focused on various market affecting factors and comprehensive factors of the industry. The Bone Cancer Treatment market report illustrates the price analysis along with the features of the product, moreover, it points out the major market share in the different regions of the world. The Bone Cancer Treatment market report helps to determine the actual market size and execute business resources in order to gain maximum profitability.

Market Overview:

  • The global bone cancer treatment market was valued at USD 62,865.6 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 83,770.9 million in 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 4.93%. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increasing incidence of bone cancer and increasing government initiatives for bone cancer awareness.
  • The incidences of bone cancer are on a steady rise and need to be wisely addressed at the earliest, in order to reduce the burden of bone sarcoma across the world.
  • According to the estimates by the American Society of Clinical Oncology, the United States was expected to witness 3,450 new cases of bone cancer and an expected 1,590 deaths due to bone cancer in 2018.
  • Moreover, it is important to assure timely diagnosis and treatment, in order to increase the survival rate. Many government organizations are taking initiatives to increase awareness of bone cancer. For instance, the UK Government formed an organization named Genomics England, post the launch of the 100,000 Genomes Project in 2012. Genomic England is responsible for sequencing 100,000 genomes from 700,000 genomes of NHS-registered patients.
  • However, the chemotherapeutic drugs approved for the treatment of bone cancer do not have an effective treatment regime, as it always varies according to the prevailing conditions, and the way the patient’s body responds to the drug. The associated side effects, risks, and limitations of the treatment are limiting the growth of the global bone cancer treatment drugs market.

    Scope of the Report:

  • Bone cancer refers to a malignant tumor that arises from cells of bones of the body. It is also known as primary bone cancer, as it originates in the bones. Secondary bone cancer refers to a tumor that has spread to the bone area but originated elsewhere. In this report, a detailed analysis of the bone cancer treatment market is presented, with specific attention on primary bone cancer.

    List of Key Manufacturers Covered in Bone Cancer Treatment Market:

  • Amgen
  • Baxter
  • Bayer AG
  • Hikma Pharmaceuticals
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Recordati Group
  • Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

    Bone Cancer Treatment Market Report Highlights: –

    • The report covers forecast and analysis for the market on a global and regional level.
    • The report includes the drivers and the restraints that affect the growth of the market.
    • The report discusses detailed information about the market opportunities.
    • The market is segmented on the basis of product and end-user industry which in turn is bifurcated on the regional level.
    • The key target audience for the market has been determined in the report.
    • The revenue generated by the prominent industry players has been analyzed in the report.

    Key Market Trends:

    Osteosarcoma is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Primary Bone Cancer Type

    In the bone cancer type segment of the bone cancer treatment market, among all primary bone cancers, osteosarcoma is expected to have largest market size and is likely to witness a CAGR of 6.31% over the forecast period.

    Osteosarcoma is the most common type of cancer affecting bones, and it mostly occurs in children and young adults. Based on the cells, osteosarcoma is classified as high-, intermediate- and low-grade. According to the American Cancer Society, about 800 to 900 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed in the United States every year, with about half of these occurring in children and teenagers.

    Research on osteosarcoma is done at various medical centers, university hospitals, and other institutions across the world. Many advancements have taken place in the treatment of osteosarcoma in the past few decades. Osteosarcoma can be treated by surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy drugs, etc.

    Thus, research related to the bone cancer treatment market is increasing, owing to the high prevalence of osteosarcoma, globally.

    North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

    North America currently dominates the bone cancer treatment market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the fact that, currently, in the region, mainly in the United States, many clinical trials are underway for bone cancer therapies. Some studies are testing new chemo drugs. Researchers are also looking for new ways to use the existing approved drug portfolio. For instance, doctors are studying whether adding a bisphosphonate called zoledronic acid (Zometa) to the bone cement, which is used in filling the space left after removing a giant cell tumor, may decrease the chances of that tumor returning in that place.

    Detailed TOC of Bone Cancer Treatment Market Report 2019-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Incidence of Bone Cancer
    4.2.2 Increasing Government Initiatives for Bone Cancer Awareness
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Unavailability of Effective Treatment and Side Effects
    4.3.2 High Cost of Cancer Therapies
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Bone Cancer Type
    5.1.1 Primary Bone Cancer
    5.1.1.1 Osteosarcoma
    5.1.1.2 Chondrosarcoma
    5.1.1.3 Ewing Tumour
    5.1.1.4 Others
    5.1.2 Secondary Bone Cancer (Metastatic Bone Cancer)
    5.2 Treatment Type
    5.2.1 Chemotherapy
    5.2.1.1 Doxorubicin
    5.2.1.2 Cisplatin
    5.2.1.3 Cyclophosphamide
    5.2.1.4 Etoposide
    5.2.1.5 Other Chemotherapies
    5.2.2 Targeted Therapy
    5.2.2.1 Denosumab
    5.2.2.2 Imatinib
    5.2.3 Radiation Therapy
    5.2.4 Surgery
    5.2.5 Other Treatments
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 United States
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Amgen
    6.1.2 Baxter
    6.1.3 Bayer AG
    6.1.4 Hikma Pharmaceuticals
    6.1.5 Johnson & Johnson
    6.1.6 Novartis AG
    6.1.7 Pfizer Inc.
    6.1.8 Recordati Group
    6.1.9 Takeda Pharmaceutical Company

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

     

