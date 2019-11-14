Bone Cement Market 2019-2024: Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type and Region

Global Bone Cement Market report tells about the manufacturing process, raw material and equipment suppliers, various manufacturing associated costs, historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand and supply data, the actual process.

Geographically, Bone Cement Market report provides segment analysis and import and export status, demand status, production volume, of Bone Cement including regions such as: United States, China, Europe, Japan, and Southeast Asia, India.

Manufacturers in Bone Cement Market Repot:

Stryker

Johnson & Johnson

Heraeus Medical

Smith & Nephew

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

BD

Alphatec Spine

DJO Global

Tecres

Osseon

BioMedtrix

Exactech

Somatex Medical Technologies

Medacta International

Cook Medical

TEKNIMED

G-21

About Bone Cement: Bone cement, also known as polymethylmethacrylate (PMMA) bone cement, is a self-curing. It provides elasticity by filling the space between prosthesis and the bone.It is a substance used in hip replacement surgery that acts as an adhesive to hold the artificial hip in place. It either comes in a pre-mixed form or as powders and liquids that are mixed in the operating room during surgery. Bone cements are utilized to reinforce stability in bones during an internal fixation surgery. It is also an essential component in many total joint arthroplasty procedures. In a cemented arthroplasty, the main functions of the cement are to immobilize the implant, transfer body weight and service loads from the prosthesis to the bone, and increase the load-carrying capacity of the prosthesis-bone cement-bone system.

Bone Cement Market Types:

Low viscosity cements

Medium viscosity cements

Classification Bone Cement Market Applications:

Joint

Scope of Report:

China production of bone cement will reache 261.5 K Units by the end of year 2015. For demand market of bone cement, there is also a certain space in the next few years, especially in the Chinese market which is increasing with the rapid development of bone cement industry

The worldwide market for Bone Cement is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.